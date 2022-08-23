New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The death of Robin Williams led Sarah Michelle Gellar to give her acting career a break.

Gellar, 45, spoke about how she processed Williams’ passing in a new interview. Both worked together.”The Crazy Ones“In 2013 and 2014.

“I’ve been working my whole life,” she told People magazine. “When I had the kids – and right after Robin died – there was a lot going on in my life and I said, ‘I need to rest’.”

‘Mr. Belvedere’ star Ilene Graff recalls working with Robin Williams, Rodney Dangerfield: ‘I was in awe’

Williams died by suicide On August 11, 2014

The comedian battled addiction throughout his career and completed rehab shortly before his death. After his death, the actor was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia.

“It is important to note that patients with diffuse Lewy body dementia often have parkinsonian motor symptoms and … depression and hallucinations,” the pathology report said at the time.

Gellar took a break from acting to focus on time with his family.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“I should be here in these early years of my kids’ lives,” Gellar recalled thinking after her co-star’s death. “I needed that break to be the parent I wanted to be.”

However, the “Scooby-Doo” actress finds that she is not ready to give up on the industry completely.

“I really started to lose it,” Gellar recalls. “But it’s about finding the right opportunity, something that speaks to you will also speak to your audience.”

Gellar took that opportunity with the “Wolf Pack” show. The actress stars in and executive produces the Paramount+ series.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s about working with people I really like, and I’m looking forward to spending time with people,” the actress told the outlet. “I want everyone to have a good time, because watching, acting is fun. We’re creative and yes, sometimes the nights are long, but what we do is great.”