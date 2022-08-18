New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Robin Lively is always proud of her little sister, Fellow actress Blake Lively.

Despite their age gap, the older siblings say their relationship has grown stronger over the years. The ’80s star is the daughter of talent manager Elaine Lively and her first husband Ronald, while the “Gossip Girl” alum’s father is the late actor Ernie Lively.

“There’s a significant age gap because she’s a mother now,” Robin, 50, told Fox News Digital about the 34-year-old. “We have a lot in common. Our relationship is on a deep level. We help each other with our projects and lines, things like that. Now we’re working mom together.”

Both women share three children with their significant others. Robin has been married to “High School Musical” star Bart Johnson for almost 23 years. As for Blake, she and actor Ryan Reynolds “I do,” he said in 2012.

“I really feel like her kids are mine, like I gave birth to them, and vice versa,” Robin laughed. We are like “Your children are mine too”. Our relationship has become richer and fuller.”

Johnson told Fox News Digital that she was always in awe of watching women interact with each other.

“I would say from my perspective, they are like the same person,” the 51-year-old shared. “They have the same energy and the same sense of humor. They’re also very connected and love each other so much. It’s really come a long way since Robin was on ‘Savannah’ and Blake would hang out on set. As a little girl…now that age gap seems to have closed.” .. Our children are the center of our universe. [Robyn and Blake] Share the love and passion for motherhood. They are good friends. It’s such a lovely friendship. It’s a beautiful thing.”

When it comes Advising parentsRobin insists that it’s not necessary to notice that the two women are so in tune with each other’s children.

“I learned a lot from her, and she learned a lot from me,” Robin said. “I don’t always go in and say, ‘Hey, you should really do this.’ .’ Or I’ll go, ‘I like how she handled that,’ and then implement that into my life with my kids. And she does the same thing. You don’t have to have those conversations because you don’t have to. Tune in. [as sisters]. And we shared a lot of experiences together.”

These days, Robin and Johnson are busy with a new project. The couple now plays husband and wife on screen in “Strong Fathers, Strong Daughters”. Available for streaming on PureFlix. They play the parents of a recent college grad who decides to serve a mission in Africa with her fiancé, whom she has known for seven months.

“I think it’s important to highlight the value of a father’s role in his daughter’s life,” explains Robin. “I think sometimes men don’t realize how important an influence they have on their daughters. I love this story and its message. It’s obviously not saying that the mother’s role is less valuable. But I think men don’t realize how valuable they are in their daughter’s life.”

Johnson shared that they had a “great time” bringing the story to life together.

“We have no idea what it’s going to look like,” he said. “I don’t know if we were nervous or curious about what the experience would be like. But we absolutely loved it. We shared really funny scenes. We shared emotional, meaningful scenes. It reminded me of when the movie ended. We looked at each other and said, ‘We have to do it again.’ We said. There is no ego with us.”

“When you’re an actor and you get on set, you meet a stranger for the first time, and then you have to make up these feelings, emotions and history that don’t exist,” Robin says with a smile. “And with us, it just comes with the territory. It’s built in. So it’s really special. When we do a scene where we talk about our kids, our worries, our fears, we can look at each other. And say, ‘This reminds me of our kids.’ We were able to tap in. It’s almost deceiving how easy and natural it came to us.”

Robin additionally shared Heartfelt plot of the filmIt is important for her to be a part of family-friendly programming.

“I look at the shows now and I feel like Hollywood is trying so hard to push the envelope and I don’t think that’s necessary,” she reflected. “I think we’re inundated with things like that. So it’s important to be a part of a project where you can share it with the whole family and have a great message. And I think people crave that. I’m so proud to be a part of a film like this. It’s sweet, it’s funny and I can tell anyone to watch it. I’m very confident.”

“The priority seems to be to push the envelope and see how dark we can go,” she continued. “That’s what everybody’s doing right now. So it feels very unique, so we can focus on the story and the relationships between the family members, which has a lot of drama and conflict — relatable conflict for us. It’s really enjoyable not having any agenda other than telling a great story.”

Both Robin and Johnson have turned down several roles over the years because it “didn’t feel right” or something Not aligned with their values. Looking back they have no regrets.

“It’s happened countless times,” said Robin. “We don’t think twice about it. There’s always a project that fits us, that’s right for us. And I don’t think either of us want to compromise on that. At the end of the day you’re doing a project, and you have to imagine that at some point, your kids are going to see it. Your family is going to see it. . How do I feel about that? But we’ve mostly worked on network television. It’s usually family-friendly. Well, not anymore.”

“You know, it’s always interesting to play a dark character or a smart guy,” Johnson said. “A lot of times, a really fun performance comes along. It’s not like we say no to everything. We love challenging roles and scenes. But there are some that make you go, ‘I’m not comfortable doing that. ‘ And usually, that’s because they’re not really trying to tell a great story. I think that resonates. If there’s a complex, dark character, what’s the story? If it’s just for that, it’s not really. Interesting. The goal is always to tell a great story.”

Now, the couple is focusing on the best thing to come – their anniversary in a month. Johnson revealed their thinking Perfect date night Simple – go to the movies and stock up on snacks.

“What’s the secret? Well, I dated a lot of toads before I met my husband,” Robin laughed. “And with him, it was a no-brainer. I had a little checklist of things I wanted, and he checked all the boxes. When you get together with somebody, you have to have shared values, shared goals, somewhat shared personalities. . . . we had all of that. And I’m a firm believer in continuing to feel the first time you started dating. Enjoy life together. We have a lot of joy in our lives and I think that comes from being grateful and appreciating each other and what we have.”