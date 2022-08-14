New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Actress Robin Griggs has died aged 49.

She is known for her recurring roles Soap operas Aside from “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” Griggs hasn’t appeared in many independent horror films.

She was declared dead Posted on her Facebook, According to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Griggs is struggling Cervical cancer.

Griggs shared on her social media that she was diagnosed with four new tumors last month.

The 49-year-old had reportedly been suffering since 2020 and entered hospice care shortly before his death.