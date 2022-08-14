closer
Actress Robin Griggs has died aged 49.

She is known for her recurring roles Soap operas Aside from “One Life to Live” and “Another World,” Griggs hasn’t appeared in many independent horror films.

She was declared dead Posted on her Facebook, According to The Hollywood Reporter.

According to the outlet, Griggs is struggling Cervical cancer.

Robin Griggs, pictured here with Peter Barton, attends the 20th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in 1993. Wiley stayed out of the limelight for most of his later life.

Griggs shared on her social media that she was diagnosed with four new tumors last month.

Robin Griggs, seen here at the 10th Annual Soap Opera Digest Awards in 1994, has been diagnosed with cervical cancer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The 49-year-old had reportedly been suffering since 2020 and entered hospice care shortly before his death.

