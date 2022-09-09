New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

The arrest of a Democratic public official in Las Vegas for the murder of a journalist shocked the nation, but news organizations did not bury his party affiliation.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German, who was fatally stabbed outside his home Saturday.

German’s reporting exposed scandals that plagued Telles, including a hostile work environment and an extramarital affair with an employee, after which he was re-elected in the Democratic primary in June.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they found Telles’ DNA at the crime scene and that his car matched the description of a vehicle seen in surveillance footage taken near German’s home.

CNN, ABC, ESPN promote Duke volleyball player’s racial slur story, keep quiet on development

While liberal networks covered German’s gruesome murder, they strangely omitted to tell viewers during Wednesday and Thursday’s coverage that Telles was a Democrat.

ABC’s “Good Morning America” ​​introduced Telles as a “local politician” and later described him as a “Las Vegas County official.”

Memphis Shooting Spree: CNN, MSNBC Avoid Primetime Shows Breaking News, Ezekiel Kelly Arrest

“Tells is an elected official who lost a primary earlier this year,” ABC News correspondent Alex Presha told viewers Thursday, oddly noting which primary contest Telles ran in.

ABC News neglected to acknowledge Telles’ party affiliation on Wednesday’s “World News Tonight” and reported on a search warrant executed before his arrest. The network omitted mention of either party in the report posted on its website.

“CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil teased about an “elected official” who was caught up in the murder investigation.

CBS News correspondent Mark Strassman described Clark County’s public administrator as “a guy named Robert Telles” and said police “served a search warrant at the elected official’s home.”

Las Vegas police say Robert Telles, the suspect in the journalist’s murder, allegedly tried to ‘destroy evidence’

Strassmann later told viewers that Telles was “prepared to lose his re-election bid” in June, referring to social media attacks directed at the German.

The second paragraph of an article published on the CBS News website is labeled Tells a Democrat.

Similarly, NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin referred to Telles simply as a “local government official” who “lost a primary race in June” during an on-air report on “Today.”

Buried in the 34th paragraph of an NBC News online article is the admission that Telles “was briefly out in the Democratic primary.” This was also the second to last paragraph of the report.

Click here to get the Fox News app

On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Willie Gist reported on “public officials” and how the police “arrested a man named Robert Telles.”

In addition, three of the four CNN programs covering Telles’ arrest early Thursday avoided his affiliation with the party. Only “New Day” admitted that the suspected murderer was a “Democrat politician” before the network went to the wall over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

CNN previously acknowledged on Wednesday’s “The Lead” that Telles lost his Democratic primary while reporting on a previous search warrant against him.