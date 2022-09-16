Robert Sarver will be the owner of the Phoenix Suns as the foundation is laid opinion

NBA commissioner Adam Silver’s job isn’t (always) to win the press conference.

Silver didn’t win the press when it announced the one-year suspension and $10 million fine of Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver following a report that detailed Sarver’s reprehensible behavior, which by many counts included racist and sexist language, threatening and obscene emails. .

But Silver’s job description says nothing about press conferences. However, it is a bonus when the executive face of the league.

Article 24 of the National Basketball Association’s constitution and by-laws, under the heading “Powers and Duties of the Commissioner” reads as follows: “The Commissioner shall act as the chief executive officer of the League and shall be charged with maintaining the integrity of the game of professional basketball and maintaining public confidence in the League. “

While many wanted a stiffer penalty for Sarver — and at face value it might have had more sting — Wendy was right when he said he didn’t have the authority to force Sarver to sell the team. In the same laborious but informative tome of constitution and bylaws, the process for firing an employer is detailed, and while the silver ball may be rolling, the owners make the final call and a three-quarters vote is required to force an employer out. .

The commissioner’s job is complex and nuanced, and the fact that Silver works for employers is not always understood. He must satisfy owners, players and fans while navigating basketball operations improvements, financial security and league issues. His authority, though considerable, was not unlimited.

Silver falters under pressure – such as praising the server’s past good deeds – but the commissioner is playing the long game. Of the many compliments silver can offer, being smart is at or near the top of the list.

It may sound like a game of checkers, but Silver is engaging in a strategic process. Sometimes, starting a project requires a wrecking ball. It takes fine art to get the job done.

Silver’s specific language to describe Sarver’s actions – indefensible, sad, demoralized – and the public release of an independent investigation laid the groundwork for Sarver’s eventual sale of the team. That’s the outcome the league and its major stakeholders would want if they were smart.

The server world in the NBA and WNBA began crumbling with the punishment and the sordid details of the report.

It didn’t stop there, it won’t stop there.

LeBron James, the league’s most influential player, tweeted to his 52.2 million followers, “I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, that kind of behavior has no place in this league. I love this league and I deeply respect our leadership. But this is not correct. Misogyny, sexism and racism have no place in any workplace.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul, who could help the team win the championship this season, was unable to be a part of the server due to the championship suspension, “I think the restrictions are really down on fixing what. We can all agree that is cruel behavior.”

Sons part-owner Jahm Najafi, who a year ago was the franchise’s second-largest shareholder behind Sarwar’s roughly 35%, issued a statement calling for Sarwar’s resignation.

PayPal CEO and President Dan Shulman said his company would not continue to be the team’s jersey sponsor if it was associated with the team after the server suspension.

NBPA Executive Director Tamika Tremaglio said “Mr. Server should never hold a managerial position in our league again.

The pressure is on. A server can’t live in a world he doesn’t want to live in, and no one (well, most people) wants to live in an environment they don’t like.

If more people, including players, fans, sponsors, read the report and express their outrage, it will push the server into an unbearable situation. Selling his shares would be the only viable option. In fact, the server walks away with a higher return on investment in that scenario.

But it won’t happen overnight. If you look back, the recent “forced” sales of pro sports franchises due to hostile owners were not forced sales by the leagues themselves. When the NBA moved to oust Donald Sterling as owner of the Los Angeles Clippers, the owners never voted (although I’m sure Silver knew the vote was being counted), and Sterling’s wife, Shelly, forced her husband to sell.

In a recent situation with the Atlanta Dream, then-owner Kelly Loeffler’s views did not agree with the players or the league, which she was not forced to sell by the WNBA. She did when she was persona non grata.

When previous Atlanta Hawks owner Bruce Levenson’s racially insensitive emails became public in 2014, the NBA didn’t sell him. The pressure to sell made him sell.

NFL owners never voted to fire Jerry Richardson. After abuse in his office — similar to that of the servers — he put the Carolina Panthers up for sale.

There’s a reason leagues and owners avoid the nuclear option. For one, they don’t want to get involved in the mess of voting for a fellow boss. Self-preservation is a strong motivator when one day they are on the wrong side.

But they also don’t want to wade into the legal maze of lawsuits, countersuits, discovery, motions that take years to resolve. What if the owners vote to oust Sterling and it becomes a legal drama, and Sterling continues to own teams for years?

These were strategic decisions, and Sarver’s days as an owner of NBA and WNBA teams were short.