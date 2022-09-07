New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

New York Jets early optimism Wednesday ended abruptly with head coach Robert Saleh announcing starting quarterback Joe Flacco that Zach Wilson will be available for Sunday’s Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens after suffering a preseason knee injury.

“We’re hanging out with Joe,” Saleh told reporters at a press conference before adding: Sophomore signal caller Could be out until New York’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 2.

“I really don’t want to talk about this situation anymore so he’s going to be available in Pittsburgh. Everything we’ve gathered over the last couple of days is very early on — can that change now? Sure, I’m always going to keep that door open,” Saleh said.

Wilson underwent arthroscopic knee surgery To repair a torn meniscus he suffered in the Jets’ preseason opener against the Philadelphia Eagles last month, a knee injury. His initial prognosis is 2-4 weeks, but Saleh stressed his decision not to rush his return.

“You know me, I’m an eternal optimist, but we’ll make sure both mind and body are 110%, make sure we do him right.”

Despite the update, Saleh said Wilson is looking “great” and will not be placed on injured reserve so he can still practice with the team.

Jets have a silver lining A veteran quarterback like Flacco To seize in the meantime.

“Yeah, man. Cool Joe,” Saleh responded when asked about his confidence level in Flacco. “He’s getting ready. He’s been fantastic. I’m really excited for him and his opportunity, even at 37. I know it’s in the back of his head … I think we’re all excited for Joe and his opportunity, and I’m excited for Sunday. ”

Flacco, 37, returned to the Jets for a third season after signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract in March. New York acquired him last October after Wilson suffered a knee injury in Week 7.