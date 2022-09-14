New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

It was a rough day for the New England Patriots offense in Miami on Sunday — they were held to just one touchdown by running back Ty Montgomery, who is now on IR.

But arguably no Patriot was tougher than wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, who played just two snaps in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bourne was the team’s second-leading receiver last year behind Jacoby Meyers, but apparently the Pats didn’t recognize that.

Or did it? On one of his snaps, he had a 41-yard catch from sophomore QB Mac Jones, albeit at the worst possible time.

However, owner Robert Croft took notice — and was clearly not happy.

“It’s my understanding, I haven’t been told directly, but this is what I’ve gathered: Robert Kraft has noticed it, Robert Kraft has given his opinion, and going forward, I think Kendrick Bourne will have a big role,” Tom Curran of NBC Sports Boston. told WEEI’s “Gresh & Keefe.”

TUA TAGOVAILOA WINS DOLPHINS IN OPENER VS. Patriots

Bourne is clearly in the doghouse because he missed a meeting in the preseason, Curran noted. Obviously he’s not happy with his diminished role as the Pats look to use both tight ends more often — they also brought in DeVante Parker (who only had two targets Sunday) in the offseason, and Bourne just couldn’t get it right. Matt, along with Patricia, rejoined the team in 2021 as a senior football advisor and is now calling the plays.

Bourne caught 55 passes last year, five of them for touchdowns, for 800 yards, but the team’s offensive coordinator at the time, Josh McDaniels, is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Patricia and Joe Judge took the reins on the offense. (Judge was fired as head coach of the New York Giants in January after a brutal 4-13 season.)

Meyers had a team-high six goals Sunday, while Nelson Agholor had five. Jonu Smith and Montgomery each had four, while Hunter Henry and Damien Harris both hit the target three times.

Click here to get the Fox News app

Bourne is in the second season of a three-year deal worth $15 million.