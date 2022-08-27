New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Robert Downey Jr. He celebrated the true love of his life on Saturday as he celebrated his 17-year wedding anniversary with wife Susan.

A 57-year-old man “Avengers: Endgame” The actor shared a snap on his social media platforms from their Jewish wedding ceremony in New York.

The couple met in 2003 while working on Robert Halle Berry’s film “Gothika,” and Susan was an aspiring producer.

“Today marks 17 years of unadulterated marital bliss..,” Downey Jr. wrote online. “Susan, you are my bed, touchstone, and lucky stars to boot.”

Susan and Robert welcomed their first child into the world in February 2012, a son named Exton Elias.

On November 4, 2014, she gave birth to their daughter Avri Roll. Susan was also stepmother to Robert’s son from his first marriage, Indio Falconer Downey.

Robert was in the process of divorcing his first wife, Deborah Falconer, when he met Susan on set nearly two decades earlier.

she recalled thinking “Chaplin” star At first he was “strange” because of his unusual nature. There were no initial sparks between the pair.

“We were in Montreal prepping for ‘Gothic,’ and we had lunch with the director and Halle Berry,” she told “The Hollywood Reporter” in 2014. “Everyone else ordered Japanese, but Robert told us oatmeal was a ‘superfood’ . . .”

“He brought his own oatmeal packets to eat. And he had this box of different herbs and things. And then he started doing these yoga moves. I mean, he was interesting but weird.”

She told Harper’s Bazaar that her feelings began to change one day when they were casually working out on treadmills with a group of regulars from production.

“Robert goes, ‘Levin (her maiden name), do you want to go to dinner?’ And I said, ‘Oh, I’ll grab something to eat,’ so we agreed to change and meet in the lobby,” she said. “And as he walked down the stairs toward me, I looked at him and suddenly thought, He’s really cute.”

Since then they have worked together on several projects including “Kiss Kiss Bang Bang”. “Sherlock Holmes,” “The Judge” and “Dolittle,” including creating their own entertainment company, Team Downey.