Old cars and trucks are getting new life with a little help from Iron Man.

California-based Kindred Motorworks has revealed a lineup of “restomod” classic cars and trucks that combine original bodies with modern powertrains and technology.

The company recently closed a $20 million funding round, which included an investment Robert Downey Jr.’s Footprint Coalition VenturesIt focuses on supporting environmentally friendly efforts.

That’s because Kindred’s vehicles offer buyers a choice between gas and electric powertrains, but company CEO Rob Howard says the long-term focus is on battery power.

“The electric part of the equation is still evolving, so we want to make sure we’re still serving the market by bringing it together and improving how it all fits together,” Howard told Fox News Digital. Exclusive interview on The Fox Garage.

“We still love the smell of gasoline and their performance, but the future is really on the EV side, and we’re focusing more on that.”

The Kindred will be available only as an EV, along with the original Ford Bronco and 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, as well as the Volkswagen Microbus. All use the same electric powertrain, which gives the Camaro a range of 200 miles and between 300 hp and 400 hp. First deliveries will begin in 2024 at prices ranging from $149,000 to $199,000, depending on the market These types of structures.

The Bronco is also available with a 460 hp Ford 5.0-liter Coyote V8, while the Camaro can be ordered with either of two GM crate motors: a 495 hp 6.2-liter V8 or a 700 hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8.

“The EV is the newest kind of crate motor available. The torque is better, the maintenance is better, it’s more stable, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” Howard said.

According to Howard, what sets Kindred apart from other restoration companies is that it has developed a step-by-step iterative process for conversions, so they can be completed in a short amount of time and any improvements or problems that arise can be applied to all vehicles.

“This allows us to control the recovery experience like never before,” he said.

Kindred buys all donor cars itself and only sells the finished product, not offering customization services for people who already own the models.

The Electric Bronco requires 1,900 unique steps, with instructional videos and detailed specifications available to train technicians on how to do it. This is a much more involved process than a typical internal combustion engine rebuild, as it utilizes many of the car’s existing driveline and ancillary components, including the belt-driven air conditioning system.

The suspension and braking systems have been re-engineered to suit the electric powertrain and the interiors have been refreshed and equipped with a touchscreen infotainment system.

Howard said the company plans to add new models to the mix and is on track to build hundreds of vehicles. The growth plan is a big part of why investors have found the company attractive, but Howard said it has another appeal for Downey, who is producing a show for Discovery+ called “Downey’s Dream Cars,” in which he converts classic cars to electric power.

“He’s a guy who’s really interested in old cars, he likes old cars, but he also says, ‘I don’t want to drive gasoline cars anymore’.”