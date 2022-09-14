New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

First on Fox: Bradley Dawson, the Tennessee newlyweds accused of killing their bride on their honeymoon in Fiji, returned to court Tuesday for a bail hearing.

Lautoka High Court Judge Riyaz Hamza ordered him held without bail. The judge also denied bail to two of Dawson’s sponsors, who are locals living in Fiji, because they did not provide any information on how they identified Dawson.

Dawson, 38, has pleaded not guilty to the alleged murder of Krist Chen Dawson, 39, who Fiji police say was brutally beaten in her room at the exclusive Turtle Island resort on July 9. He came to the court wearing blue shorts and handcuffs. , flip-flops and a patterned tropical shirt on Tuesday or Wednesday local time.

Speaking in the I-Taukei language, Dawson answered questions shouted outside the courthouse and told reporters “good morning” and that he was doing well.

At the time of his arrest, police found more than $1,000 in cash in his wallet, his passport, driver’s license and credit cards belonging to himself and his deceased wife.

Prosecutors said Chen suffered a “cerebral hemorrhage” on July 9, confirming in court the claims of Chen’s family lawyers, who previously said she died of severe head injuries and multiple traumatic injuries to her body.

Dawson has pleaded not guilty and his defense lawyer Iqbal Khan is contesting Dawson’s unsigned statements to police, known in Fiji as a “caution interview”, in which he allegedly confessed to killing Chen. After the interview, he refused to sign the document and, through his lawyer, has maintained his innocence.

Judge Riaz Hamza was expected to rule on the bail application, and another hearing was already set for September 26 for prosecutors and the defense to wrangle over an unsigned cautionary interview.

Lawyers for prosecutor Alvin Singh and Chen’s family had opposed bail for Dawson, arguing that Really a flight risk Hours after Chen’s brutal beating death, he fled the resort after allegedly ditching his GPS watch and phone and taking his wallet and passport. Khan said Dawson’s passport was already in the state’s possession, he had consented to surrender it and he had no other passports or travel documents.

Her family’s attorney, Ronald Gordon, previously told Fox News Digital that the medical examiner found “multiple blunt force injuries to her head and around her face.” When her parents went to visit her at the morgue, he added, her mother was “inconsolable from the injuries.”

According to officials, A woman who lives with the couple on Turtle Island said Dawson and his wife appeared happy the evening of the alleged altercation. According to the police report, the vacationer said she later heard “loud banging noises” coming from the couple’s room.

Dawson and Chen married in February after a few months of dating and moved into a new home in Memphis, but Gordon said Dawson traveled to Fiji with his ex-wife just two years ago.

Tim Tawa and Fox News’ Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.