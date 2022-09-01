Rob Schneider Says ‘SNL’ Is Over After Kate McKinnon Performs ‘Hallelujah’ As Hillary Clinton

(CNN) “Saturday Night Live” veteran castmember Rob Schneider says the long-running Sketch Show was “complete”. later Kate McKinnon’s 2016 “Hallelujah.”

In conversation above Glenn Beck’s podcast Schneider said McKinnon’s post-presidential election opening at the piano, during which she sang Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” dressed as Hillary Clinton, was the beginning of the show’s end.

“I don’t like doing crap on my own show,” he said. “When Hillary Clinton lost — which is understandable. She’s not the most likable person in the room. And then when Kate McKinnon went out in the cold on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and all that, and she dressed as Hillary Clinton, and she started playing ‘Hallelujah.’ Kelly, I literally prayed. ‘Please make a joke at the end.’

He added: “Don’t do it. Please don’t go down there.’ And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over, it’s over. It’s not coming back.’

McKinnon has played Clinton on the show several times over the years, before announcing that this past season would be her last on the show.

