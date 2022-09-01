New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rob Schneider voiced his opinion the moment he knew it “Saturday Night Live” “It’s over.”

The 58-year-old “SNL” alum told podcast host Glenn Beck that he believes in a cold open after the 2016 US presidential election, in which Kate McKinnon performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” because Hillary Clinton couldn’t cancel the NBC comedy sketch series.

“I hate trashing my own show,” the “Duce Bigalo: Male Gigolo” star said during a Saturday appearance on “The Glenn Beck Podcast.”

He continued, “When Hillary Clinton Lost – it’s understandable. She was not the most likable person in the room. And then when Kate McKinnon went out there on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the cold opening and she started dressing up as Hillary Clinton and she started playing ‘Hallelujah.’ ‘Please make a joke at the end,’ I literally prayed.

‘SNL’ Finale: Pete Davidson Says Goodbye to His ‘Home’; Kate McKinnon Abducted by Aliens ‘Earth, I Love Ya’

“Don’t do this. Please don’t go there.’ And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not coming back.’

McKinnon, 38, played a parody version of Clinton on the series throughout the 2016 election cycle and reprized the role several times before exiting the show in May.

The following is the first episode of “SNL”. Clinton lost the election The show opened with McKinnon, a former presidential hopeful for Donald Trump. The visibly emotional comedian played a soulful rendition of “Hallelujah” on the piano before turning to the camera and saying, “I’m not giving up, and neither should you.”

McKinnon then continued with the show’s traditional introductory line, “And live from New York, it’s Saturday night!”

The somber segment, which served as a tribute to Cohen, who died days earlier, “marked a significant departure from SNL’s usually comedic cold open. The scene received a mixed response from critics, some of whom believed it was too biased and did not set the right tone for the comedy show.

In a 2018 interview with Spin magazine, “SNL” writer Amy Wallace told the outlet that another sketch was planned for the cold open, but the showrunner ultimately scrapped the idea. Lorne Michaels.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“The original plan that night was to have each female cast member individually talk to the camera about how she felt after Donald Trump’s victory, which culminated in McKinnon singing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine,'” Wallace said.

“The props went so far as to buy her a white piano to play on. But at the end of the week, producer Lorne Michaels told me, he decided that approach was too biased. ‘Ultimately, we’re a comedy show,’ he said. ‘You can’t forget that.

Schneider debuted as a writer on “SNL” in 1988 before appearing as a main cast member from 1990 to 1994.

Later in his interview with Beck, Schneider criticized other late-night hosts’ comedy shows as openly biased.

He said, “You can take the comedy pedagogy that happens every late night with the hosts and you can use them interchangeably.”

Schneider added, “How do you know they’re not interesting anymore.”