actor Rob Lowe The 31-year-old is lashing out at his wife!

Sheryl Berkoff and Lowe celebrated their wedding anniversary on Friday. “Your love made my world. You’re just as beautiful, wise, charming, kind and hilarious as you were all those years ago,” Lowe captioned it. Instagram post.

“Partners in love for life!!

In the post, Berkoff posed in a black and white picture of herself hugging. She is wearing black sunglasses with an oversized cardigan in the photo.

Rob Lowe celebrates 31 years of sobriety: ‘I want to say thank you’

Berkoff shared her own special moment with Lowe On Instagram To celebrate 31 years together. “Love is always there. Celebrating 31 years. Blessed and grateful. Happy anniversary xoxo,” she wrote alongside a black and white picture of the couple.

Lowe and Berkoff met in the ’80s after being set up on a blind date. They have two sons: Michael, 29, and John, 27.

John and Lowe are both on their own journeys with sobriety. In January, John credited his father for helping him overcome his alcohol addiction.

John revealed that his close relationship with the 58-year-old during his late teens and early college years was invaluable.

“On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me,” the 27-year-old told People magazine. “I’m credited with being one, if not the main reason I’m sober and having a lifestyle and a healthy lifestyle.”

Lowe struggled with addiction in his early years, especially when he was skyrocketing to fame. The patriarch celebrates 32 years of abstinence in May.

Today, John lives in Los Angeles with his older brother Matthew, a lawyer.

“When you consider what [my dad] In his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turmoil, and being in the public eye for decades…to come out as a family man, to be a really good father, a really strong husband and just a fun, kind person to be around, that’s the daily example he sets,” John said.

John shared that there was never a moment when Lowe didn’t offer love and constant support, which was “mainly practice”.

“He never gave up on me,” explains John. “I have more than three and a half years [of sobriety] Now, but when I took Chip my first year, he and I talked at a [12-step] A meeting in the presence of 200 people. And it was one of the most profound experiences of my life.”

