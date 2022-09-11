New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Rob Gronkowski’s football career appeared to be over at a retirement party Saturday night at the Mohegan Sun in Connecticut.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end celebrated the end of his games with his girlfriend, model Camille Kostek, his family and more than a hundred loyal fans at the Mohegan Sun Fan Duel sportsbook. A future Hall of Famer.

Gronkowski spoke to Fox News Digital on the turf carpet before his bash. He said one of his close friends worked at the casino and talked about throwing a retirement party for him.

“It’s right here in our backyard. You know, playing nine years here in New England has made Mohegan Sun home, eat some dinner, hang out with friends, gamble a little. What better place to enjoy a retirement party than Mohegan Sun?” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski has been retired for a few months and is trying to stay active when he’s not on the field.

“It’s been good,” he told Fox News Digital about his retirement. “I play a lot of basketball. I work out. I like to be active. Have a fun party here and there.”

He also made a bold Super Bowl bet.

“Oh man, the Super Bowl bet … I’m going with the Tampa Bay Bucks. I’m the only one on the team and they basically have the whole team back,” he said.

“They’ve got Julio Jones now, he’s a beast!”

Gronkowski then headed to Avalon Nightclub, where he, his brother Gordie Jr., Kostek and a crowd of fans tore the house down for the rest of the night.

A four-time Super Bowl champion, he finished his career with 621 catches for 9,286 yards and 92 touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a four-time All-Pro. He was named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s team and won the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year.