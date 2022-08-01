‘Roar!’ Sports stars, Spice Girls and royalty react to win

Sports stars, politicians and even the Queen tweeted to celebrate England women’s success in the Women’s Euro final after a 2-1 extra-time win over Germany.

Next video posted on twitter The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, showing how Prince William and Princess Charlotte offer their support to the lionesses ahead of the match, the monarch praised the winners, saying their “success goes way beyond the trophy you so deservedly earned.”

In a statement, the Queen said: “This is a significant achievement for the entire team, including your support staff.

“The championships and your performance in them rightfully deserved praise. However, your success goes far beyond the trophy you so deservedly deserved. You all set an example that will be an inspiration for girls and women today and for generations to come,” she added.

“I hope you’ll be as proud of the impact you’ve made on your sport as you are today.”

Boris Johnson conveyed his “huge congratulations to Sarina, Leah and the whole team”, saying: “Football is back home! A stunning victory for the Lionesses.”

Congratulating the Lionesses on England’s “actual win”, former England striker Gary Lineker offered a new take on his famous football, saying: “Football is a simple game: 22 women chase the ball for 90 minutes and in the end, England really wins. . Congratulations @lioness. Amazing.”

Comedian David Baddiel praised the Lionesses’ victory over Germany, noting that he was finally able to utter the “It’s come home” lyric from the Three Lions football anthem. The comedian recorded the classic football song with Frank Skinner and the rock band the Lightning Seeds in 1996.

Baddiel tweeted: “Home. In fact, he came home. A sentence I thought I would never write. I left. Thank you lionesses” and chef Nigella Lawson tweeted one word: “ROAR!!!!”

The Spice Girls praised the Lionesses for their “girly strength”, with multi-award winning singer Adele calling the achievement “game-changing”.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall joined in the congratulations, adding that England women’s victory “will inspire a generation”.

Along with four photos from the match, Clarence House’s Twitter account tweeted: “Congratulations to the winning lionesses! Your teamwork, determination and sportsmanship will inspire an entire generation. You made us all proud.”

Labor leader Keir Starmer took the opportunity to speak of a “generation of women and girls” inspired by the Lionesses, Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, congratulated the team, saying “London and the country cannot be more proud of the team today.” You made history, inspired the next generation, and gave us an amazing summer of sports.”

Political controversy notwithstanding, former sports secretary Tracey Coach couldn’t resist taunting the men’s team that lost to Italy in the Euro final on penalties last year. “I am angry,” she said, “for every person who believed in women’s football long before it became fashionable.”

“If you want to work, ask a woman,” she added, winking at the smiley face.

Conservative leadership candidate Rishi Sunak said he would immediately launch the women’s football review recommended by Crouch in a fan-led review if he became prime minister to “empower” women’s football.

Dame Joan Collins also shared her congratulations on Twitter, saying “#BringItHome They did it!”, while broadcaster Les Dennis called the team “amazing”.

Radio DJ Sarah Cox praised the team’s stamina, tweeting, “Incredible. I’m exhausted, so the Lionesses need to be done away with.” Broadcaster and former sports pundit Dan Walker added: “Great stuff from the Lionesses, what a performance over the past few weeks.”

But the magnitude of the achievement was summed up by BBC presenter Gabby Logan, who used her live speech to urge people to take the opportunity to cement the popularity of the women’s game in England. “The Lionesses have brought football home. Now it’s up to all of us to make sure he stays here,” she said, paraphrasing Kenneth Wolstenholme’s famous comment in the final minutes of England’s victory in the 1966 World Cup final. – Do you think it’s over? It’s just begun.”