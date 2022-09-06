Road deaths have reached a 20-year high. What makes roads safe (or not)?

Enlarge this image toggle signature ANGELA WEIS/AFP via Getty Images

ANGELA WEIS/AFP via Getty Images

Road deaths have risen sharply since the early days of the pandemic, reversing a steady decline since the 1970s. Roads in the US are more dangerous now than they have been in the past 20 years.

Marin Kogan from Vox tells us about the deadliest road in-country stretch of US-19 in Pasco County, Florida.

And we’re talking to Ryan Sharp, director of transportation and planning in Hoboken, New Jersey. succeeded in reducing road deaths to zero over the past four years.

This edition also features reporting from KCUR. Frank Morris.

In participating regions, you’ll also hear a local news segment to help you understand what’s going on in your community.

Email us at thinkthis@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Connor Donevan and Megan Lim. It was edited by Bridget Kelly, Cheryl Corley and Patrick Jarenwattananon. Our Executive Producer is Sami Yenigun.