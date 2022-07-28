New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

The Republican National Convention will stop paying former President Donald Trump’s legal expenses if he announces he will run for president in 2024, a report said Thursday.

The RNC is currently bankrolling several legal cases against Trump, including individual lawsuits and government investigations. That cash flow will end after he announces his candidacy for president in 2024, according to ABC News. Some see the move as an incentive for Trump to at least delay announcing his candidacy until after the 2022 midterm elections, which Republicans are already poised to win.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel has previously declared that the Republican Party will not be biased in favor of any candidate in the presidential primary.

“The party has to be neutral,” McDaniel said in January. “I am not telling anyone to run or not to run in 2024.”

Top members of the Republican Party have encouraged Trump to delay announcing his candidacy until after the midterm elections. Many read that the announcement by Republicans, which upset the status quo with voters, focused on inflation, gas prices and President Joe Biden’s low approval rating.

“I always meant to him, ‘Let’s go win ’22,'” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday of his conversations with Trump, who encouraged Trump to hold off on the announcement.

Trump announced earlier in July that he had already made up his mind whether to run, and whether to announce before or after the midterms was now a major decision.

The RNC has already paid nearly $2 million in legal fees for the former president.