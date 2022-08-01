New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: In the 100 days since midterm election day, the Republican National Committee has made 40 million voter contacts and nearly $40 million in cash, with party officials saying GOP enthusiasm is “higher than ever” and committed to winning majorities in Congress in November.

An RNC official told Fox News that the 40 million number is “14 million more than the same point in 2018,” an RNC official told Fox News about the party’s “significant milestone” in terms of voter contacts.

Iowa is the 13th state to surpass 1 million voter contacts, while Pennsylvania, Ohio, Florida, Virginia, California, New Jersey and Texas each have more than 2 million voter contacts, the official told Fox News.

As for finances, the RNC raised $14.5 million last month — what officials called the party’s “best midterm June on record.” In Q2, the RNC reported $41.8 million.

At this time, RNC has $37.4 million in cash and $0 in debt.

“The RNC’s enduring, data-driven ground game allowed us to reach tens of millions of Americans heading into November,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News. “Our momentum is strong and grassroots enthusiasm is higher than ever, but Republicans aren’t taking anything for granted — we’re investing and out-organizing Democrats every day.”

The GOP is “working every day to hold Biden accountable and cast every single vote to win back our majorities this November,” McDaniel added.

Meanwhile, party officials told Fox News that the RNC’s “major multi-million investment” in its “permanent data-driven ground game operation” is “firing on all cylinders.”

The RNC employs more than 700 staff in the field and engages more than 550,000 grassroots volunteers.

The RNC also has more than 30 community centers to promote minority engagement this cycle. The party has already made a multi-million dollar commitment to continue its organizing efforts in Asian-Pacific American, Black and Hispanic communities in key states across the country.

The RNC said Republicans are opening its community centers “earlier than ever” to “continue to make inroads with minority voters to help us achieve our goal of taking back the House and Senate in 2022.”

With Americans 100 days to the election, the party is also ramping up its strategic initiatives, with officials saying its “data operation is the backbone and foundation of our field program, influencing the strategy behind who we target.”

“It helps us be more efficient with our time and resources as we know who to target with the right message at the right time,” the official said.

The RNC, for multiple cycles, invested More than $350 million In developing “sophisticated” data and technology, the GOP’s relationship with state parties will share data up and down the ballot with candidates “for free,” the official said. The officer said. That would give the GOP a “huge advantage over the Democrats.”

As for voter registration, the official said the RNC has made historic investments in key battleground states, resulting in “significant voter registration gains” in Florida, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Iowa, Nevada, New Jersey and New Hampshire.

Fox News Republicans now outnumber Democrats in Florida by 220,000, the official said.

Hispanic voters are “one of the fastest-growing demographic groups for Republicans in the country,” the source said, pointing to gains in South Florida and Texas’ Rio-Grande Valley.

“Republicans from Cleveland to Miami are firing on all cylinders to take back the House and Senate,” RNC spokeswoman Emma Vaughan told Fox News.