RNC chair: Republicans value Iowa caucuses as Democrats ‘completely walk away’ from state

Republican National Committee chairperson Rona McDaniel said the Democrats’ decision to delay plans to reorganize the presidential nominating calendar until after the midterm elections means they are “fully moving away from Iowa” as the first state in the nation.

But Republicans value putting the state first, she said.

“Democrats are moving away from Iowa. That’s a very clear sign,” she told reporters Wednesday at the Iowa Event Center in Des Moines. “They don’t want to be here anymore. And Republicans have renewed our commitment to your great state.”

McDaniel was the featured speaker at the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln dinner, an event billed by the state party as a “celebration of Iowa’s first-in-the-nation status” this year. At the event, US Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Governor Kim Reynolds, US Rap. Speeches from Ashley Hinson and Randy Feenstra, 3rd District candidate Zach Nunn and other state party and legislative leaders were featured.

Adjournment:Democrats delayed the decision to take Iowa as the first to focus on presidential contests

Leaders took the stage one after the other, many of them praising state and national Republicans for their work in keeping Iowa at the forefront of the nominating process. Democrats have discussed a number of possible changes to the nominating calendar, including replacing Iowa with a different Midwest state such as Michigan or Minnesota, but the Democratic National Committee has postponed its plans to make a decision until after the midterm elections.

Meanwhile, Republicans have already decided to put Iowa at the front of the line in 2024. Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Coffman led a national committee tasked with recommending dates and orders for Republicans. McDaniel said Wednesday that naming Kaufman for that role is a sign that he is not eager to change the Republican calendar.

“I knew the Democrats were going to change their map. They had such a hard time in 2020,” she told reporters. “I thought they might be changing, and I wanted a very strong signal from the RNC.”

During her remarks at the dinner, she praised Iowa’s process, saying it’s a state where “retail politics matter” and that Iowans are engaged in paying attention to candidates, even those with little money.

Other Republicans also applauded the decision. Finstra, who is running for a second term in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, praised the work of state party leaders to push Iowa to stay first but said Democrats “aren’t getting it done.”

“They will lose first place in the nation,” he said. “It’s a shame.”

Grassley: ‘FBI’s credibility at stake’

During their speeches, several speakers touted the recent Republican victory in Iowa while taking aim at the Biden administration. His main targets of the night included legislation on health care, climate and taxation that US Senate Democrats passed on Sunday, as well as criticism of Monday’s FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. The Justice Department had no comment on the findings.

Grassley, who is running for re-election against Democrat Mike Franken this fall, said he believes there is political bias within the FBI and wants to see justification for the search.

“We are at a point where the culture and credibility of the FBI is at stake,” he said. “We’re at a point where you have to have faith in the number one law enforcement agency in America, and I don’t think most of you do.”

Reynolds also objected to the discovery.

“This administration has unleashed (the Justice Department), the FBI, on parents, on taxpayers, on gun owners and on the former president of the United States of America,” she said. “We’ve always been the underdog. Elections matter.”

Like Grassley, McDaniel told reporters she wants federal authorities to share more information on searches of Trump’s property. The finding “doesn’t help heal the divide that we’re seeing across the country,” she said.

“I asked him the other day, I think, ‘Was that the Declaration of Independence? What did you take?'” she said. “But I think this is really very worrying, and it’s creating distrust in our institutions.”

Republicans currently control both chambers of the Iowa legislature as well as the governor’s office, both US Senate seats, and three of four US House districts.

Before Wednesday night’s event, Democratic National Committee spokesman Ammar Moussa issued a statement saying Republicans like McDaniel are “pushing an ultra-MAGA agenda that is not only extreme, but wildly dangerous.”

“They’re doubling down on their efforts to ban abortion with no exceptions for rape or adultery and jailing doctors while calling for Social Security and Medicare to be gutted,” Moussa said. “Iovans simply cannot afford Republican control this November.”

Ian Richardson covers the Iowa Statehouse for the Des Moines Register. Reach out to him irichardson@registermedia.comat 515-284-8254 or on Twitter @DMRIanR.