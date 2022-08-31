New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

special: A new photo shows former fugitive and suspected killer Raymond “RJ” McLeod at the head of his El Salvador classroom, days after US marshals and local police arrested him six years on the lam near the Pacific Ocean.

McLeod, 37, is accused of brutally killing his then-girlfriend, Crystal Mitchell, in San Diego in 2016 and then fleeing the country. After visiting Central America several times, Marshall says he settled in El Salvador and embraced the life of an English teacher.

Marshall and Salvadoran authorities arrested him around 4:30 p.m. Monday after receiving a tip that he was teaching at a school in Sonsonate, about 40 miles west of San Salvador near the Pacific Ocean, Fox News Digital first reported.

Michelle’s mother, former police detective Josephine Wentzel, comes out of retirement to help track down her daughter’s killer. She told Fox News that McLeod was down in Sonsonnet’s Colonia Angelica neighborhood, which locals describe as “kind of dangerous.”

According to Marshalls, the former Marine was an “avid bodybuilder and heavy drinker” and had a history of domestic violence before the murder.

After the coronavirus pandemic swept the country, Wentzel said, he cut back on his drinking, returned to the gym and was frequently seen at local soccer stadiums. He did not own a car and was always seen walking around town.

He was 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighed about 230 pounds when he became a fugitive, according to authorities. In photos taken after his arrest, he appeared fit but thin, hiding his tattoos behind a long-sleeved shirt despite the heat and sporting a long hair and beard.

McLeod was the first suspect to land on the US Marshals’ Top 15 Most Wanted List, which carries a $50,000 reward.

“This defendant’s brazen attempt to avoid justice is over and the work can now begin to hold him accountable in a court of law for Krystal Mitchell’s murder,” San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan, who is prosecuting the case, said in a statement. . “Great credit goes to the victim’s mother, who never gave up searching for her daughter’s killer and worked with our office and other law enforcement to make this arrest possible.”

“RJ McLeod does not deserve to be called a US Marine,” Grace told Fox News Digital Monday. “He brutally murdered Crystal and then, like a coward, ran away.”

Deputy Marshal Francisco Barajas And Luis Ramirez flew to El Salvador at 4:30 a.m. Monday to help local and national police capture him and take him back to the U.S.

Psychologist Dr. “He enjoys hurting women for his own gain,” Michael Bourke told Grace while filming the special. “He’s not somebody who does it for some other purpose. He just enjoys it.”

Fox News’ Jenna Miller and Kelly Schehen contributed to this report.