Marie-Philippe Poulain scored twice and provided an assist to give Canada an 8-1 lead over Canada to beat Switzerland at the Women’s Ice Hockey World Championship on Saturday in Herning, Denmark.

Sarah Fillier scored and provided an assist for the Canadians, who will try to defend their world title and write another chapter in their historic rivalry with the United States in Sunday’s gold medal game at 1:30 pm ET. Switzerland and the Czech Republic will fight for bronze at 9 am

Sarah Nurse, Christine O’Neal, Jesse Eldridge, Emily Clarke and Brianna Jenner also scored for Canada, with defenseman Ella Shelton providing two assists. Goalkeeper Anne-Rene Desbiens stopped five shots for the win.

Earlier Saturday, Amanda Kessel scored a hat-trick for the Americans in their 10-1 victory over the Czech Republic, maintaining a streak of finals in every women’s world championship since the first tournament in Ottawa in 1990. The USA won nine gold medals.

The US is unbeaten here in six games, including a 5-2 victory over Canada in the preliminary round. The Americans outplayed their rivals 52-5 compared to Canada 30-8.

Canada beat the United States 3-2 in overtime to win last year’s World Cup and break their archrival’s title streak for the fifth straight time.

The Canadians then took a 3-2 victory in the February Olympic final in Beijing for gold. Four years ago, they lost to the Americans in a shootout in South Korea’s Pyeongchang.

Canada may hold both titles, but the US has been the top producer of goals and also more stingy than the Canadians.

juggling lines

The only time Canada, which won 11 gold medals, did not face the United States in the final was in 2019, when it lost in the semi-finals to host Finland in Espoo.

Canada head coach Troy Ryan continued to work on various forward combinations in Saturday’s semi-finals, moving Sarah Potomac to line up with Poulin and Jenner and fielding Victoria Bach along with Eldridge and Emma Malte.

Defender Lara Kristen scored against the exhausted Swiss, while Saskia Maurer saved 48 shots in her first start of the tournament.

Lara Stalder returned to the Swiss squad after the captain spent four days in quarantine due to COVID-19, but main striker Alina Müller, who also tested positive for the virus, did not play on Saturday.

The Swiss also missed out on Noemi Rüner (arm) and Laura Zimmermann (ankle) in the semi-finals, which turned cocky after Canadian defender Renata Fast tested Kristen in the second period and sent the Swiss defender to the dressing room.

The Swiss fans booed Fast every time she touched the puck for the rest of the game.

Poulain shot twice from the slot and Nares hit the puck with her stick in a scrum at the net and scored on a powerplay in the third.

The Swiss trailed 4-0 when Kristen scored a two-man lead in the second. She came off the ice in discomfort later, in the period after Fast stopped her in the Swiss zone.

O’Neal, Eldridge and Jenner scored their first tournament goals for Canada on Saturday, with Fillier finishing fifth on her team.

For the Americans, Taylor Hayes scored two goals and three assists against the Czech Republic, while Hilary Knight scored twice to increase her own tournament record to 89 points and 53 goals.

The USA led 6-0 after the first period and added two more goals in each of the second and third periods. Klara Himlarova made the score 7:1 in the middle of the second round.