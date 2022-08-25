New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

DC-based video director, and witness to Kyle Rittenhouse’s self-defense trial, Richie McGinnis blasted the media for making Rittenhouse and those killed in the shooting “caricatures of the people they really were.”

In a column for Newsweek, McGuinness criticized both conservative and liberal media for how they portrayed these individuals for their own benefit, and also accused “media bosses” of encouraging the “violence” that occurred that night in Kenosha.

Published Thursday, on the two-year anniversary of the Kenosha, Wisconsin riots, McGinnis’ piece recounts what he saw as a Daily Caller reporter covering the riots, specifically the moments when Kyle Rittenhouse killed two men and wounded one in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges related to the deaths of two men and the injury of a third that night. The jury found that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

McGuinness’s point was that what he called the “caricatures and tall tales” the media made about the shooting and its central characters so that the media “algorithm” could generate maximum media buzz.

Titled “I Was in Kenosha Two Years Ago, Kyle Rittenhouse Is Not a Hero,” the massacre opened with McGinnis’s first-hand account of a “17-year-old boy with a semi-automatic rifle” being threatened. from rioters.

After interviewing Rittenhouse, who told him, “People are getting hurt, and our job is to protect this business, and part of my job is to help people,” McGinnis recalled, “Thirteen minutes later, Rittenhouse, standing at my feet. Raheel. Kill one man. A few minutes later, he’ll kill another. Then he’ll maim a third.”

Describing how he nursed one of the men killed in the shooting, Joseph Rosenbaum, he wrote, “I took off a Black Lives Matter T-shirt to blend into the crowd that night and used it to stain the first wounds. Shooting victim: Joseph Rosenbaum.” The author describes the scene at the hospital where Rittenhouse’s other attackers were brought.

“When we got to the hospital, I saw Gage Groskreutz limping through his door. A police officer was holding his bandaged arm. It was a mangled mass of flesh and bone, not completely amputated, but there was no arm either. I didn’t do it. Knowing then, But Anthony Huber was lying dead on the pavement outside the hospital,” he said.

McGuinness then slammed the media for using and manipulating this tragic scene for their own gain. “All four of them – Rittenhouse and the three men he shot – were really going to be caricatured by the media machine,” he wrote.

Pointing to both conservative and liberal media spin on Rosenbaum in particular, he claimed, “In the months after the Rittenhouse shooting, most mainstream journalists and producers immortalized Rosenbaum as a Black Lives Matter martyr, even though he had previously been caught on camera. The n-word that day using. Conservatives called him a ‘pedo’—he had been convicted in 2002 of having sex with a minor—whom they came across.”

“Meanwhile, to his detractors, Rittenhouse was a white-supremacist vigilante, and to his lions, a hero who stood up for law and order,” McGinnis continued. A champion of family values, Rittenhouse’s family didn’t bother to ask why he was allowed to walk out on the streets of Kenosha, in the middle of violent protests.”

The author decried the conservative media’s lionization of Rittenhouse, saying, “They didn’t care that he lied about being a doctor. Or that their hero didn’t realize it instead of calling 911 like I told him to. After he shot Rosenbaum, he fled on foot.”

He summed it up, “These cartoon characters were just that—caricatures designed for algorithms. Everyone and everything was spun from this biased perspective without regard for contradiction or nuance.”

After summarizing his testimony at Rittenhouse’s 2021 trial, McGuinness recalled how the media promoted this “violence.” He wrote, “It’s also easy to forget that the violence was part of a national tsunami, if not encouraged by media chiefs in Washington and New York. In my view, it was not.”

“It was catastrophic for Kenosha. And more importantly, for Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber and Geg Grosskreutz. And, in a way, for Kyle Rittenhouse, who is forever confined to his media caricature,” McGinnis added.