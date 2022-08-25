New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Top tennis player Ones Jabir made history this summer by becoming the first Arab woman and the first African woman to reach a Grand Slam final.

But 2022 Wimbledon runner-up She is focused on achieving more when she returns to New York this month for the US Open.

Jabir, 27, told Fox News Digital in an interview this week that her recent victory was a “great process” on the Tour, which has reached a turning point as she promised herself after a heartbreaking exit at Wimbledon in 2021.

“Last year, when I got to the quarterfinals, I made a big promise to myself to come back and win that tournament. So it happened, you know, “It’s great to be in the finals.” Jabir said. “Obviously, I wanted the big title, but, you know, it’s part of the great process. And I think we’re there to get the title next time.”

Elena Rybakina broke Zabir’s 12-match winning streak in the final, defeating her 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 in three sets. But, with history on the line, Jabir received overwhelming support from the audience.

“I mean, there’s always pressure. But, you know, I really appreciate it. It’s one of the reasons I play tennis. I signed up for it,” she told Fox News Digital’s audience. She gathered at the All England Club for her appearance in the finals.

“It’s not easy to play. Tennis is not easy to have that kind of pressure every day. But, you know, I think that’s part of the process. But I’m trying to learn every day how to handle it better and better. . . and at Wimbledon it was really amazing because, overall For two weeks, the crowd cheered me on, especially the Tunisians who were always there. And, for me, I had to push myself for them.”

Jabir, from Tunisia, has played in two quarter-finals at a Grand Slam and one final with her match at Wimbledon, but will be hoping to continue her success when she takes to the court. Next week at the US Open.

“This year, I’ll be harder on myself,” she said after falling in the round of 32 the past three years. “I want to get past the third round.” It’s a great result but not for me this year. We hope to do better.

“I’m working hard to achieve more. And, for me, being in the second week of the US Open is the least I can do. So, I’m just going to step in. Step by step and see how it goes.”

Jabir reached her highest ranking (No. 2) at Wimbledon and enters the US Open as the fifth-ranked pro on tour.

“Years ago, I started getting to know myself better on and off the court, improving, believing in myself more, it was very, very important,” she told Fox News of her progress. “I have also improved my fitness a lot. It has helped me perfect my style of play.

“Well, I think from 2020 Australian Open Quarter Finals That happened, it gave me more confidence to be one of the great players and more confidence that I can be a top 10, top five player.”

It was another privilege to get a chance to play with Zabeer in the US Open 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams When they debuted as doubles partners at the Eastbourne International in June.

“I was lucky that she chose me to play doubles with her. Eastbourne was one of my favorite experiences and will cherish for the rest of my life,” said Jabir.

“I mean, she’s someone who knows what to do on the court. Like, literally, you can see the big difference between her and other players. If she puts her mind to something, she does it. And I’ve learned a lot from her playing doubles.

“Honestly, it’s amazing to see how she thinks on the court.”

Both made it to the semifinals but Jabir had to withdraw due to a knee injury. Shortly thereafter, Williams announced to the world She will retire soon.

“The news, it’s expected, but it’s always sad to face the fact that one day Serena Williams is going to retire,” Jabeer told Fox News. “I personally don’t want to see it because we’re used to seeing her on tour and it’s really amazing to have her. But, I mean, she’s not going to disappear from the tennis world. We hope to see her always. .

“She has done so much for women’s tennis. She has shown us that nothing is impossible.”

The US Open main draw match will begin on Monday. Jabeer will no doubt have the support of the crowd as a top-ranked player, but she will also be backed by Lotto Sport Italia. Italian sportswear brand She is acting as the brand ambassador for this.

“Lotto is like a family to me, we have been together for years. They are one of the few clothing companies that have believed in me. Maybe the only one,” she said with a smile.

“When we signed together I wasn’t at the top, I was probably 200, 300, and they gave me a chance and I appreciate it. I appreciate them giving me a chance to prove myself and show myself. I can be one of the great players.