Rising prices and a shortage of workers mean the end of the popular Mount Stewart restaurant.

A popular restaurant in Mount Stewart, PEI, has served its last meal and its owner said staff shortages and rising operating costs have forced it to close its doors.

Laurie’s Country Kitchen, which has been open for almost five years, finally closed earlier this week.

“We had a good run, we survived COVID,” owner Wally Steele said. “But given that the cost of everything is now doubling and tripling, and not being able to hire staff, it’s killing you in the end.”

Steele is not the only business owner to face these challenges. Industries in PEI, especially the tourism and hospitality sector, have struggled to find staff this year.

But over the past six months, Steele said finding enough staff to stay open at all times has become a challenge. He had to close the restaurant on short notice with no income on days when he couldn’t find people to work with.

With the cost of food, supplies and utilities skyrocketing over the past few months, Steele said closing even for a day was something he could no longer afford.

The last four employees at Laurie’s Country Kitchen in Mount Stewart will spend the week packing equipment for sale and saying goodbye to their nearly five-year-old home. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

“If you lose one day, you have lost everything you were going to earn in a week. If you lost three days, you are behind,” he said. “It’s a problem that everyone faces: trying to recruit enough staff to actually open your restaurant every day and operate seven days a week.”

Unplug and go back to normal, or keep doing it and lose your shirt? — Wally Steele

It eventually got to the point where some items became too expensive to offer on the menu without a significant price increase, Steele said.

“You can go that far and the stress level will start getting too high. You kind of have to look at it like, “Hey, I’m going to unplug and go back to normal, or I’ll keep doing this and lose.” my shirt?'”

“It just feels like someone died”

Lori Boyle has worked with Steele since the beginning, decorating the restaurant with the countless pieces of art and trinkets she’s collected over the years. She said that she had baked countless cakes for customers during her time at the restaurant and that she would miss them so much.

“It just feels like someone really died. It’s sad,” she said.

Speaking to CBC News as she emptied the shelves under the counter, where she chatted for hours with regulars, Boyle fondly recalled dressing up for the holidays and painting restaurant windows to match the changing seasons.

Most of all, she will miss employees and customers – a community that can be compared to a large family.

“It’s going to be tough, especially with our morning team, with our coffee guys,” Boyle said. “It’s all about chatter and gossip.”

“I will miss it so much,” says Lori Boyle. “I do not know what else to say. This is the end and a new beginning.” (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

Many customers have taken to social media to share their memories of the restaurant and support Boyle and Steele.

Delores Williams was one of them. She lives in Montagu and traveled regularly to Mount Stewart to eat at a restaurant with her family.

“They should be spoken about very well, because we went around Montague to go to their restaurant. We liked the atmosphere there. It was friendly, comfortable,” Williams said.

“I wanted them to know how much they are valued and what impact they have had on the community.”

Many left the hospitality business

Louis-Philippe Gauthier of the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses says he hears Steele’s story all too often these days.

“When you’re faced with pressure on expenses that move across your balance sheet and the reality that you can’t generate income like you used to just by being open because you don’t have staff – that’s a reality that’s extremely hard on small businesses,” Gautier said.

He said one factor at play is the number of people leaving certain sectors since the start of the pandemic, especially restaurants and hospitality.

Gauthier said these industries have been hit hard by public health restrictions over the past few years, which could be contributing to more people leaving these industries.

“The community welcomed us with open arms and it felt like family,” says Wally Steele of Laurie’s Country Kitchen. (Brittany Spencer/CBC)

He also said that many small businesses in Atlantic Canada are still reeling from the financial impact of the pandemic, meaning lost revenues have further eroded bottom lines.

“There are still a significant number of small businesses that have not returned to income before the pandemic, and debts have piled up and costs are rising,” Gauthier said.

Shared memories

For Steele, the past five years of sharing food and memories with his employees and customers has been worth all the recent hassles.

Although he is sad to leave the restaurant, he said he was proud of what his team built.

“The community made me feel like part of a family,” Steele said.