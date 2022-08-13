New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Rising inflation and fuel prices in the United States have led to more Americans needing help from their local food bank, and industry leaders tell Fox News Digital that families working at food distribution sites are standing in long lines.

Feeding South Dakota is the only food bank serving 900,000 people in the state’s 66 counties, an influx of working families struggling with inflation and food insecurity. High fuel costs This makes it even more difficult for food banks to keep up with demand.

“In the last 12 months we’ve seen a more than 20% increase in households calling for our statewide mobile service,” Feeding South Dakota CEO Matt Burns told Fox News Digital. “But you’re seeing people between jobs who maybe have enough and their household budget is enough to cover all their food needs but with inflationary pressures they’re making really tough choices between food and other needs like housing, medicine, and car payments. . All of these things put incredible pressure on household budgets and so all of these things are contributing to the need and why we’re seeing that 20% increase.”

“When you’re looking at 9.1% here in recent months, you can’t sustain that,” Burns added. “And so families make very difficult choices.”

Food banks are already worried about fall, winter — some families may not have turkeys this year

While many believe that food banks primarily serve the homeless, other food bank industry leaders across the country told Fox News Digital that they are seeing the same increase in the number of working families turning to food banks that Feeding South Dakota is experiencing.

“The base of our services is homeless people, people who are really struggling, but now that’s shifted and now they’re definitely working families,” George Lupercio, director of operations for the Placer Food Bank in Roseville, California, told Fox News Digital. He also explained that times are even tougher for families whose children are out of school for the summer and don’t get the meals they usually get there.

Lupercio said the need for food at the Placer Food Bank has increased significantly over the past year as inflation has skyrocketed in the United States.

US food banks experience surge in demand: ‘No signs of abating anytime soon’

In the 2019-2020 fiscal year, their food bank distributed 324,648 pounds of food to 22,525 people on monthly drives through distribution centers. In the 2021-2022 fiscal year, more than 1.4 million pounds of food were distributed to 62,347 people at those sites.

Aramel Wheeler, marketing and communications coordinator at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada in Reno, told Fox News Digital that her organization typically serves the working poor but has seen an increase in lower-middle-class and middle-class families who can’t afford it themselves. food

“We’ve seen more changes in the middle class, especially when businesses have closed and Covid has put a lot of people out of work, and we’ve seen a lot of people who couldn’t make it. To catch up as they thought they would by now,” Wheeler said.

While the issue “continues to swell” as the cost of everyday goods rises amid record inflation, Wheeler said FBNN is serving an average of 117,000 Nevadans monthly this summer, a 17% increase over last year.

As inflation soars, food banks struggle to meet increased demand and skyrocketing prices.

Rising inflation, which has fueled the growing need for food banks across the country, has affected Americans of all backgrounds and economic conditions, as evidenced by the long lines in Westchester County, New York, the state’s second-richest county.

Karen Ehren, president and CEO of Feeding Westchester, told Fox News Digital that her organization has extended food delivery times and that the line is often filled with people in bright orange uniforms who have arrived from job sites.

“We serve children, we serve seniors, we serve hard-working families who just can’t make ends meet,” Eren said, adding that the demand she’s seen lately is higher than ever.

“I got a really horrible email yesterday from one of our great partners who said that in two distributions they’ve never, and I don’t use that word lightly, ever had this many people,” Eren said. “People are suffering because of inflation.”

Eren explained that Feeding Westchester conducted a community needs assessment, which surveyed more than 600 consumers, and two-thirds of them said the food pantries they visit were their primary source of food.

Food banks not ‘immune’ to inflationary pressures: US President Food

“To this day people don’t realize there’s a need in our county,” Eren said, noting that her food bank served 130,000-150,000 people per month before the COVID-19 pandemic and now serves 200,000 people per month. average.

Andrew Olsen, president of Altus Marketing, which works with food banks across the country, told Fox News Digital that he’s heard stories from partners where people donating to food banks ended up needing food themselves.

“The traditional homeless person in need represents a very small percentage of the population that is actually receiving food from food bank networks across the country,” Olsen said. “A lot of times it’s single families, they’re retirees, it’s people who are living on their luck. The changing needs of the population have become more families.”

Lupercio said the “biggest thing” that stands out to him is that “food banking is no longer a temporary service” but a permanent service in many households.

“What we’re seeing now is that these are real working families, even though parents work and sometimes some family members contribute, it’s not enough,” Lupercio said.

Long lines at US food banks, increased demand

As demand increases, food banks across the country are forced to purchase more food as gas prices rise Distribution chains Continue to crunch and those costs have played a significant role in the bottom line, making it more difficult to serve food insecure.

Lupercio says the Placer Food Bank was paying $4.03 per gallon for diesel fuel in April of last year and is now paying 65% more, and the cost of buying basic staples like eggs and milk has also gone up.

“We’ve seen a 93% increase in egg prices alone from April of last year to August of this year,” Lupercio said. “Milk prices have increased by 30%. We’ve seen it climb to 57% the moment we buy the product.”

All of the food bank representatives who spoke to Fox News Digital shared Lupercio’s concerns about rising food prices and fuel prices.

“Our new reality is that the demand for food assistance is increasing and the availability of food is decreasing,” Wheeler said. “Like many food banks across the country, we must continue to purchase large quantities of food to help our neighbors who are struggling to make ends meet.”

According to Burns, inflationary pressures, fuel costs and high demand have presented a “framework problem”, especially when it comes to feeding people in rural areas.

“Our fuel prices have gone up a lot, so the cost per pound of our delivered food has gone up a lot because we have to buy more of it, but it costs more to get it to people in need,” Burns said. .

In New Jersey, food pantries were recently forced to close for the first time due to rising grocery prices.

“It’s like this perfect storm that they’ve got right now where everything internally is more expensive and there’s a greater need for support and fuel prices on top of that,” Olsen said.

Inflation picked up faster than expected A four-decade high The consumer price index, a broad measure of the cost of everyday goods including gasoline, groceries and rent, rose 9.1% in June from a year earlier. Prices rose 1.3% in the one-month period from May. The figures were well above the 8.8% headline figure and the 1% monthly gain forecast by Refinitiv economists.

Inflation has been accelerating since December 1981.