Rishi Sunak has a great resume. It won’t help him replace Boris Johnson.

CARDIFF, Wales. Just a few weeks ago, Rishi Sunak, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, looked well-placed to become Britain’s next prime minister, topping a short list of two contenders chosen by Conservative Party lawmakers to replace the outgoing Boris Johnson.
With an impeccable resume, a reputation for competence and a source of goodwill as he led the British economy during the pandemic, Mr Sunak was seen as arguably the smartest, most refined and most successful politician on the country’s front lines.
But some of those same qualities now seem to work against him. According to opinion polls, this resistance prevented him from pursuing 10 Downing Street. Foreign Secretary Liz Trussin race to succeed Mr. Johnson and the winner will be announced on September 5th.
The shrinking of Mr Sunak’s fortune has added urgency to his campaign as he faces Ms Truss in a series of debates across Britain. At an event in Cardiff, he burst onto the stage with a big smile and asked for the votes of hundreds of activists from his party, who would be among those who decide the outcome of the competition.
“I will give you everything I have, my heart and my soul – everything I have,” he said, turning to face different parts of the hall and promising that his audience “feels great pride in the conservative government that I will be privileged to lead.”
Sunak, 42, was warmly applauded, and off the floor, Paul Fisher, an accountant at Blackwood, said he would likely vote for the former chancellor because “economically, he seems like a more reliable pair of hands.” But even he added that Mr. Sunak “seems too refined.”
Mr Johnson’s departure from Downing Street after a series of scandals left the final decision on his successor in the hands of some 160,000 members of the Conservative Party, a small “selectorate” that is by definition more right-wing than the general population, but also whiter, older and more male.
Many remain loyal to Mr. Johnson, and this has also created a problem for Mr. Sunak: Some members of the Conservative Party have accused him of betrayal because his cabinet resignation last month helped spark an uprising against the prime minister.
A politician unaccustomed to failure, Mr Sunak was until recently the undisputed rising star of British politics after a meteoric rise that took him from rookie legislator to chancellor of the exchequer in less than five years.
He is also a walking success story for multiethnic Britain, having been born in Southampton, on the south coast, to Indian parents who settled in the country six decades ago. If he wins the election, Mr Sunak will become Britain’s first non-white prime minister.
Mr. Sunak’s father was a family doctor, his mother owned a pharmacy, and they saved up enough money to send him to Winchester College, one of the UK’s most elite paying schools with high academic requirements.
He graduated summa cum laude from Oxford University and then went on to Stanford University where he met his future wife. Akshata Murthydaughter of an Indian tech billionaire.
Mr. Sunak made his fortune in finance, including some time at Goldman Sachs, and entered Parliament in 2015, becoming Chancellor of the Exchequer in 2020 at the age of 39. His popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic, with the Treasury providing billions to save jobs and support the struggling Brits.
But setbacks followed revelations earlier this year that Ms Murthy had limited her UK tax liability; after the furor and days of negative headlines, she volunteered to pay the extra tax. Mr. Sunak also came under fire when it was revealed that he kept a US green card that allowed him to live permanently in the United States. He gave it up ahead of his first visit to the country as chancellor last October.
And while his first-class resume may be a recruiter’s dream, it seems less popular among members of the Conservative Party who come from rural Britain.
With houses in London, in his parliamentary constituency in Yorkshire and in Santa Monica.California, Mr. Sunak looks like a successful international jet-setter because he is.
“At the end of the day, he may just be too brilliant for a party membership,” said Tim Bale, professor of political science at Queen Mary University of London. He added that with soaring inflation, rising interest rates and a looming recession, conservatives might think it’s hard for someone of that wealth to appreciate the problems ordinary Britons face.
“They do live in the real world,” Professor Bale said of the party members, “and I think there has always been a certain suspicion in a way that Rishi Sunak just isn’t living.”
Asked if he was too wealthy to understand the predicament of ordinary Britons, Mr Sunak said on Tuesday he was lucky to be in his current position but was not “born that way”. He added: “I think in our country we don’t judge people by their bank account; we judge them by their character and their actions.”
The suggestion that Mr. Sunak’s campaign may have suffered from racism. surfaced, but only occasionally. Professor Bale, a Conservative Party leadership expert, said that “if it was a very close race, we would have to ask if racism was playing a role, but given the gap” between Mr. Sunak and Ms. Truss, “I seems like probably not.”
Much more blame is placed on a campaign that has not been sustainable. He began to present him as an adult politician, emphasizing his fiscal conservatism and his determination to fight inflation before cutting taxes.
But after Ms. Truss promised to cut taxes quickly, Mr. Sunak backed down, promising to temporarily suspend value-added tax, sales tax, and electricity bills – something he recently rejected.
“What she did, incredibly successfully, was drag him into her territory,” said Jill Rutter, a former civil servant and senior fellow at the Institute of Public Administration, a London-based research group, referring to the taxation debate.
As the fight between the two candidates intensifies, Mr Sunak told the BBC on Wednesday he would rather lose than “win on a false promise” and would tell people what “they need to hear” and not that it was easy and simple. appropriate.
Then there is the role Mr. Sunak played in bringing down Mr. Johnson by leaving the cabinet. In fact, all of Mr. Johnson’s potential successors have positioned themselves for potential proposals for months, including Ms. Truss, who courted fellow lawmakers with invitations to drinks, nicknamed “hiss with Liz.”
But she remained in office to the bitter end, remained publicly loyal and is now capitalizing on what some believe Mr. Johnson was betrayed and Mr. Sunak in the lead.
“Perhaps there is a sense of guilt over the defenestration of Boris Johnson, which in a way it helps alleviate,” Professor Bale said.
In Cardiff, Patricia Johnson, a retired market researcher from Caerphilly, Wales, said she was one of those who felt that Mr Sunak was “not as credible as I would like” and added: “I don’t like the idea that Boris was raised from the position in which the country placed him.
As for Mr Sunak’s ability to tackle the problems faced by ordinary Britons, Ms Johnson was less than convinced. Things probably look a little different, she said, “if you don’t have to worry about where the next £3m is coming from.”