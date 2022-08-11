Rishi Sunak has a great resume. It won’t help him replace Boris Johnson.

Asked if he was too wealthy to understand the predicament of ordinary Britons, Mr Sunak said on Tuesday he was lucky to be in his current position but was not “born that way”. He added: “I think in our country we don’t judge people by their bank account; we judge them by their character and their actions.”

The suggestion that Mr. Sunak’s campaign may have suffered from racism. surfaced, but only occasionally. Professor Bale, a Conservative Party leadership expert, said that “if it was a very close race, we would have to ask if racism was playing a role, but given the gap” between Mr. Sunak and Ms. Truss, “I seems like probably not.”

Much more blame is placed on a campaign that has not been sustainable. He began to present him as an adult politician, emphasizing his fiscal conservatism and his determination to fight inflation before cutting taxes.

But after Ms. Truss promised to cut taxes quickly, Mr. Sunak backed down, promising to temporarily suspend value-added tax, sales tax, and electricity bills – something he recently rejected.

“What she did, incredibly successfully, was drag him into her territory,” said Jill Rutter, a former civil servant and senior fellow at the Institute of Public Administration, a London-based research group, referring to the taxation debate.