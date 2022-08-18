RIP Game 163: MLB’s new postseason system ends the storied one-game tiebreaker. A ‘bummer’ for baseball?

Goodbye, Bucky Bleeping Dent. Adios, Walker (edited) Buehler. And Russ Hodges, “The Giants win the tiebreaker! The Giants win the tiebreaker!”

A rare but revered bit of baseball tradition — the playoff game that decides a division or playoff deadlock after 162 games — has fallen victim to modern times, a nine-inning test to decide a season-long battle leading to a tiebreaker system.

Squeezing dates into the unforgiving baseball calendar for a three-game wild card series that replaces the one-game format that gave playoff losers an immediate end is evident in the name of both revenue and advancement.

Pennant Race: Yankees struggle, Dodgers injuries worrisome

Help is on the way: Injured MLB stars could shake up the standings

You can certainly see the appeal to ESPN, which has the rights to any game 163 tiebreakers as well as one of the wild-card games. Rather than a winner-take-all game and just-in-case set tiebreakers — the last to come in 2018 — both the NL West (Rockies-Dodgers) and Central (Brewers-Cubs) need an extra day to settle things. – Why not peddle four best-of-three wild-card miniseries on the ESPN family of networks?

Twelve games are always better for the bottom line than one, which is why ESPN spent between $85 million and $100 million on an expanded 12-team field, a key element in collective bargaining agreement negotiations that were settled 99 days later in March. Lockout.

But time is limited, especially in a sport with six weeks of spring training, a 162-game season and now four rounds of playoffs. Something had to go. Whether the competitive integrity of the season will be compromised is a question this season can partially answer.

Instead of a playoff to determine division or wild card winners, MLB will instead return to an NFL-style tiebreaker that begins with the head-to-head records of the teams involved. If still tied, participating teams will be tied for intra-division winning percentage, then inter-division winning percentage, best intra-league winning percentage in the final half of the games, until the tiebreaker is broken.

The league has developed the system to resolve home-field disputes in recent years and is sure to keep the trains running on time, and the curtain goes up on ESPN’s wild-card round of games beginning with the quadruplehead on Oct. 7.

Whether the playoff field will be evenly determined is an open question.

“I think it ends up being kind of a bummer game,” said veteran reliever Jake McGee, a member of two teams who played in 163 games in his 13-year career.

“You’ve got to play that game rather than just say, ‘OK, head to head.’ I’m amazed they’re doing that.”

McGee was a member of the victorious 2013 Tampa Bay Rays team that went into Arlington, Texas and swept the Rangers one day after the regular season ended. Five years later, he pitched a scoreless inning for a Rockies team that was flattened by rookie Walker Buehler, who extended the Dodgers’ NL West titles to six after Los Angeles and Colorado finished the regular season 92-70.

The Dodgers advanced to their second consecutive World Series. The wild card Rockies were sent to Chicago, where they took on a Cubs team coming off their own Game 163 loss to Milwaukee.

The Rockies beat the Cubs in 11 innings and then left for Wisconsin, arriving at their Milwaukee hotel just after 3 a.m. They were beaten by the Brewers, who fell to the Dodgers in the seven-game NLCS.

That year’s system, you could say, worked: Division winners were decided by final determinations and advanced further in the playoffs than their losing wild-card brethren. In the new system, one result is different: the 2018 Dodgers are 12-7 against the Rockies, the Cubs are 10-9 against Milwaukee. The Brewers fell in a three-game wild card shootout, all on the road.

And McGee’s 2013 Rays, due to a 3-4 record against the Rangers, were ranked No. 1 also fell from a tie for the wild card into the all-road scenario.

In fact, of the seven winner-take-all playoffs since the wild-card era began in 1995, four teams have won with an inferior head-to-head record.

Which NFL Playoff Teams Will Recover? Ranking all 14 teams by 2022 outlook As the NHL makes gains in front-office diversity, can hockey keep up? MLB playoff races suddenly in disarray as Yankees struggle, Dodgers can’t stay healthy Female athletes have struggled for scholarships at some of the nation’s biggest colleges Which NFL Playoff Teams Will Recover? Ranking all 14 teams by 2022 outlookAs the NHL makes gains in front-office diversity, can hockey keep up?MLB playoff races suddenly in disarray as Yankees struggle, Dodgers can’t stay healthyFemale athletes have struggled for scholarships at some of the nation’s biggest colleges Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

That includes the 1995 Seattle Mariners, who went 5-7 against the California Angels but stormed back to win 24 of their last 34 games and force a one-game playoff in the Kingdom. Randy Johnson famously defeated the Angels to capture the franchise’s first division title, which would have gone to California on a tiebreaker.

before and after Mark Langston is flat out on Kingdom turf The division/league tiebreaker provided several indelible moments after Luis Sojo delivered an inside-the-park “little league” grand slam. None bigger than Bobby Thomson’s “Shot Hurd ‘Round the World,” which ended the 1951 Dodgers-Giants pennant chase that ended in a best-of-three tiebreaker series.

That shot was stopped by Hodges’ iconic call, but subsequent playoff stretches would turn the tiebreaker series into a game. In stepped heroes like Dent, who in 1978 flew into the netting of the Green Monster and provided the most important Red Sox-Yankees moment until 2003. Or Buehler, the confident but beloved rookie tabbed to win the division in 2018, shut down the Rockies. Seventh and then with the raucous crowd and the live TV audience, “We want this whole (expletive) playoffs!”

Certainly, the new format produces its own mythology; With four best-of-three series, there may be a few walkovers but almost as few thrillers. Instead of preparing for a winner-take-all tiebreaker, it’s different to look at the results page and see if the Cardinals or Brewers have won 10 of 19 games against each other, or if the Orioles have handled it. to win four of six against the Mariners.

The coming years will tell if it is fair and worthwhile.

“I understand why they’re going on a three-game streak,” McGee said. “I’d rather have one game than a wild card knockout.”