Rings of Power stars explain what to expect from the new Lord of the Rings series

Like it or not, Hollywood is returning to the world of gnomes, magic, hobbits and Middle-earth. Amazon Studio’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series, The Rings of Power, revisits a seminal work of fantasy literature after director Peter Jackson first adapted writer J. R. R. Tolkien’s main trilogy and then its prequel. Hobbit.

This time around, a new creative team is delving into Tolkien’s lore to tell a story many fans may not be familiar with. Here’s everything we know about the new series so far, including hints the cast gave CBC about what to expect.

First look at Tolkien’s “Second Age”

While previous adaptations dealt mainly with Lord of the Rings“Third century” Rings of Power goes back thousands of years, to the “Second Age”. This period, which itself spans around 3,500 years, includes a huge amount of backstory that leads directly into the main trilogy: the history of Numenor (the ancient kingdom of humans who eventually came to Middle-earth), the rise and fall of the great villains Sauron and, of course, forging 20 rings of power.

Looking back on this story Rings of Power the ability to expand on some lesser-known characters that influence films that audiences are more familiar with. Including Isildur, the character best known for refusing to destroy the ring when he had the opportunity to do so at the beginning of the first part. The Fellowship of the Ring.

WATCH | Maxim Baldry says fans will meet Rings of Power’s Isildur ‘at a crossroads’: Maxim Baldry says fans will meet Rings of Power’s Isildur ‘at a crossroads’ Maxime Baldry, who played Isildur in Amazon’s Rings of Power, says the series will give fans a new take on the character.

Isildur will be played by Maxime Baldry in the Amazon Prime adaptation, a responsibility he called “nervous”. He called his version of the character a young sailor from Númenor who dreams of becoming a ship’s captain, an explorer who “leaves a little path of destruction wherever he goes”.

Another notable character from the main trilogy is Elendil, played by Lloyd Owen. This character is the father of Isildur, the distant ancestor of Aragorn and the first king of Gondor – a great white city, glorified by the third Lord of the Rings movie, Return of the King.

“The exciting part for me is that there are pointers in the path that Tolkien wrote, but he didn’t really flesh out those characters to the extent that other characters did. Lord of the Rings books,” Owen said. He added that he was simply thrilled to be given “the opportunity to imagine what he could be, to embody what he could sound like.”

WATCH | Lloyd Owen on the incarnation of Elendil from The Lord of the Rings: Lloyd Owen on the incarnation of Elendil from The Lord of the Rings Ring of Power star Lloyd Owen explains that since the series is based on Tolkien’s lesser-known works, he had more freedom to create his character.

Non-canonical additions

As Owen said, Rings of Power draws on Tolkien’s least detailed history. Although Amazon Prime has the right to use information from Lord of the RingsAppendices are extensive but non-plot additions to novels, also called Legendary – They I don’t have access to other books written by Tolkien that cover the same period .

As a workaround, showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay are introducing a number of new characters that do not conflict with canon. Lord of the Ringsbut help support the missing narrative.

One such addition is Erien Ema Horvath, Elendil’s daughter. Horvath said the character brings a “new feminine energy” to the family that wouldn’t exist otherwise. She also spoke about the experience of incarnating a fictional character in Lord of the Rings the world is completely different from what her canon co-stars go through.

“There’s a little less pressure because you’re not playing someone that the readers have already created in their imagination,” she said.

“I mean, the other side of this is desperate to be accepted by the fans; … the existence of my character needs to be accepted.”

WATCH | Markella Cavena hints at Rings of Power’s big budget: Markella Cavena hints at Rings of Power’s big-budget scale Rings of Power by Amazon Studio could soon be worth over $1 billion. Star Markelle Cavena says it resulted in huge filming.

Some other new characters include Poppy Proudfellow, played by Megan Richards, and Elanor (Nori) Brandyfoot, played by Markella Cavena. Richards described her character as a “witty, sarcastic, hilarious” hobbit who is “also incredibly cautious, which comes from her past that you learn about throughout the series.”

For his part, Kavenagh described Nori as “a determined, curious, inquisitive hobbit” with a penchant for causing trouble for others.

“There were times when I would read scripts and say, ‘At least don’t drag other people or other creatures into your mess.’

big budget

To support the expansive story, Amazon has reportedly gone to great lengths to make the show spectacular. The US budget is estimated at $465 million, which means that with subsequent seasons of the show could quickly top $1 billion is the most expensive series ever released, according to Entertainment Weekly as well as This was stated by the Minister of Economic Development and Tourism of New Zealand Stuart Nash.. The series was filmed in New Zealand.

Cavena said the funding resulted in minimal green screen work. “They built all these sets for us,” she said. “They made them as real as possible.”

The hefty price tag speaks to the lust for established streamers competing in an increasingly crowded field, and Amazon’s confidence that people are still interested in something else from Tolkien’s world.

AT Round table of Hollywood reporters Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke explained last year that they would need a “global audience” to make the show profitable. It’s a difficult task, though Salke said Amazon is “fully confident it’s going to happen.”

Updated old world

Trying to capture this audience Rings of Power attempts to address some of the criticisms previously made of the franchise. Critics have often condemned Peter Jackson’s adaptations for their lack of diversity in both gender and race, which this time was already rejected by casting.

After the cast was first announced – and some fans expressed outrage at the more gender-balanced cast than previously – the creative team backed off.

“It seemed natural to us that an adaptation of Tolkien’s works would reflect how the world actually looks,” said executive producer Lindsey Weber. Vanity Fair said Earlier this year. Tolkien is for everyone. His stories are about his fictional races doing their best when they leave the isolation of their cultures and unite.”

When asked if women would be at the center of the show this time around, Richards responded sharply.

“Well, we’re here,” she said. “And I think that says it all.

WATCH | “It means absolutely everything”: Sophia Nomwete on Tolkien’s fantasy representation: “It means absolutely everything”: Sophia Nomwete on Tolkien’s fantasy representation When Sophia Nomwete makes her debut in Rings of Power, she will be the first black actress and woman to play a dwarf in Tolkien’s work. She says representation means everything.

Another change is Sofia Nomwete, who plays Disa, the dwarf princess. Although the character was created for the series (in the series, she is married to Prince Durin IV, played by Owen Arthur, who did appear in the Tolkien supplements), Nomwete’s portrayal makes her the first woman and the first black actor to play a dwarf. in Tolkien’s adaptation.

“It means absolutely everything,” Nomwete said of her role in representing people of color in Tolkien’s myths. “Everyone was chosen because they were the absolute best people for the role and it’s an honor to be a part of rebalancing this world.”

premiere date

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power It will premiere on Amazon Prime on September 2, 2022.