Rings of Power could be worth $1 billion. What makes television so expensive?

Markella Cavena’s experience on set Rings of Power was unlike anything she said she had worked on before. For an adaptation based on the fantasy myths of J. R. R. Tolkien. Lord of the Rings, The Australian actor who played the hobbit Elanor (Nori) Brandyfoot in the series expected a lot of studio work, CGI and green screen work.

Instead, the most expensive TV series ever made is reported to have done what it was supposed to do – take out all the stops.

“They laid the foundation for us literally in the foundation,” Cavena told CBC News of the massive building work being done for the Amazon Prime Video show, which premiered on Friday.

“They built all these sets for us. They made it as real as possible and we could just walk in and just react to it, really.”

Huge budgets are changing the landscape

This level of production is hardly surprising; it’s just another big-budget series among many others that is slowly but surely changing both the TV and cinema landscape.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, a well-known Tolkien fan, got his company to buy the rights to Lord of the Rings‘ applications to reported 250 million US dollars. Appendices are additional information that Tolkien included at the end of his books, and because of this, Amazon does not even have the ability to include information from the main story of the book or its prequels, such as Hobbit.

And the cost of five seasons is estimated at about $465 million per season. Rings of Power could cost the studio over $1 billion.

While that would put it on par with the most expensive series, it’s far from alone. According to Variety, Game of Thrones cost HBO an estimated $100 million per season for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. The first two seasons of the Netflix drama royal Crown worth about $130 million, which, according to the BBC, is comparable to the real value of the royal family for the British government.

Similar very strange things the fourth season cost a whopping $40 million for a nine-episode run. HBO Max Dragon Housewhich debuted just a week before Rings of Powerwas relatively cheap $200 million. according to variety is similar, although somewhat smaller, Alberta-shot series Last of us .

There are also Disney+ WandaVision , Apple TV See and another upcoming Amazon production, Citadel. That project from Captain America as well as Avengers directed by the Russo brothers, has a budget that has reportedly ballooned to over $200 million in just seven episodes – it’s the second most expensive series ever made. according to The Hollywood Reporter .

Actress Sophia Nomwete appears in this promotional photo from Amazon's new The Lord of the Rings adaptation of The Rings of Power.

New era for television

Although the television industry has always been big business, single-season budgets outstrip Hollywood blockbusters (by comparison, the budgets of both Top Shooter: Maverick as well as Batman just under $200 million) was not the norm before.

And University of Georgia film and television professor and screenwriter Neil Landau explained that not only has the money invested in these shows changed, but how production companies — and most importantly, streamers — view them.

Back in 2010, outlets such as New York Times , Vulture , Wall Street Magazine as well as Vanity Fair noted an increase in the quality of TV shows such as Breaking Bad, The wire as well as Madmen over the film.

But where they were mostly cable TV shows that were unique among closed-ended series, this is no longer the case. Extensive serialized and cinematic shows are becoming the norm for production companies and show writers who are beginning to view television as an entirely new genre.

“They call themselves filmmakers,” Landau said. “They make a feature film every week. You know they don’t follow a formula or a pattern. It’s purely cinematic television for writers.”

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler (left), Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair (center) and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson (right) in the fourth season of Stranger Things. The fourth season of the Netflix series cost a whopping $40 million for a nine-episode run. (Netflix)

This, according to Landau, was due to the shift away from network and cable TV to streamers who didn’t need commercial breaks or strict time blocks that often led to necessarily formulaic stories. They also don’t have the same risk of channel visitors leaving after the first minutes of an episode, allowing them to write more cinematic stories, as streaming services know that viewers are likely to stay in their ecosystem, whether they enjoy a particular show or no.

But as streaming has become the dominant mode of consumption for media audiences, the field has overflowed. Since Netflix used to be the only option for most people wanting to stream content, the studios licensed their content to be hosted there.

“That’s not the case anymore,” Landau said, noting that studios like Disney, Apple and HBO have chosen to create their own platforms instead of turning to Netflix. “[Audiences are] on all platforms. So now the question is, who will make the most fuss to get eyeballs to pay attention when there are over 500 options?”

How to “Break Through the Mess of Stream Wars”

Matthew Belloni, former editor of The Hollywood Reporter and founding partner of news agency Puck, says this is pushing studios and streamers to invest heavily in shows. There is something remarkable enough about the name of the game to draw an audience into the ecosystem.

And especially for Amazon, Belloni said, actually making money from Rings of Power or any other series is basically an afterthought. Bezos (who joked in 2016 that when Amazon wins a Golden Globe “it helps us sell more shoes”) has a company that is much more than a streaming service. It — and the vast majority of other streaming services, which are mostly offshoots of more diversified companies — don’t need to make a profit from their shows.

This is what allowed Amazon to spend as much as it has on Rings of Powerand motivated an advertising campaign that Belloni likened to “traditional movie-style press distribution on steroids”.

For as long as Rings of Power attracts attention – either with cinematic storytelling or simple curiosity about its high price – it has done its job. And according to Belloni, it works.

“The success of this show will validate the success strategy,” said Belloni. “And… anyway, everyone else is learning from the experience of HBO Max with Game of Thrones as well as Dragon Housethat’s the way to go. That these big, big projects that get this kind of media coverage are a way to cut through the mess of the streaming wars.”

Canadian independent film in danger of being overwhelmed

But Toronto-based film and television producer Marina Cordoni says success comes at a cost to cinema, especially Canadian cinema.

During the shutdown due to the pandemic, and even afterward, cinemas have struggled to survive and turn a profit. This has made it immeasurably harder for films to make a profit. And while blockbusters can weather the storm and still attract an audience, Cordoni said it makes it nearly impossible for indie films to find an audience.

At the same time, people’s tendency to stay at home to watch shows has led to the proliferation of long, cinematic-style series, mostly from America – mostly at the expense of domestic cinema.

“All I hear from traditional networks or streamers is that they are moving away from films and concentrating on series,” she said. “Right now, streamers have a monopoly on the audience because people don’t have to leave their homes.”

If this continues, she said, it could have serious consequences for cinema.

“Otherwise,” she said, “I think we will lose her and lose our place in the world, in a sense, on the world stage.”