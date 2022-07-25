Entertainment Rihanna's life as a self-made billionaire and CEO of... Entertainment Rihanna’s life as a self-made billionaire and CEO of Fenty Beauty By printveela editor - July 26, 2022 14 0 - Advertisment - Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp NewYou can listen to Fox News stories now! Later on Image 1 of 10 Robyn Rihanna Fenty is a Barbadian pop and R&B singer. A record producer discovered a young Rihanna in 2004. Her single “Pon de Replay” released in 2005 was a huge success for her. Two albums later, Rihanna released “Good Girl Gone Bad” and sold 7 million copies. Rihanna won a Grammy for the album’s single “Umbrella”. (Getty Images) previous Later on Image 2 of 10 Rihanna went on to have several hits, including “Rude Boy” in 2009, “Loud” in 2010 and “S&M” in 2011, making her the youngest person to achieve ten number one hits. She also sang hits like "Love the Way You Lie" in 2010, "We Found Love" in 2012 and "Stay" in the same year.

After appearing in Hollywood, Rihanna launched her own beauty line "Fenty Beauty" in 2017. Fans and the beauty community alike have praised her wide range of foundation shades. Rihanna is a billionaire mainly from her successful cosmetics line. French luxury group LVMH, which owns Louis Vuitton and Dior, announced the Fenty fashion house in 2019. This made Rihanna the first black woman to headline the house under the brand. However, this house is on hold from February 2021. The "Umbrella" star is also the CEO and creative director of intimate clothing brand Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna is known for her style and influence in the fashion world. She consistently stuns at the Met Gala. Here's her Balenciaga look from 2021.

Rihanna and rapper ASAP Rocky first performed together in 2012, toured together in 2013, denied relationship claims in 2015 and attended the Fashion Awards together in 2019. In May 2021, ASAP publicly announced that Rihanna was "The One".

Rihanna confirmed in January 2022 that she was pregnant with ASAP Rocky's child.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky had their son in May 2022.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna have faced rumors of a split during pregnancy and accusations of cheating.

Rihanna is 34 years old and was born on February 20, 1988. 