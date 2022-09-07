Right-wing conspiracy theory involving Duke volleyball player is absurd | opinion

You may not have noticed this. It’s like QAnon. or mass voter fraud. This is another conspiracy theory. This? The whole thing came out when Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson called her multiple racial slurs while playing in a game at BYU.

My email inbox is flooded with this conspiracy theory. It’s all over social media. The right wing spent a lot of time promoting it.

But before I break down the absurdity of it all, I want to go back to that game for a moment. It happened on CNN when Richardson’s father, Marvin, was interviewed by host Brianna Kylar. This moment has largely gone under the radar, but it is important.

You can watch the interview Here. Marvin Richardson described receiving a phone call from his crying daughter. Something went wrong.

“After the game, she called,” he said, “it was a different call.”

Event: Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson describes a racist incident

Don’t miss a single moment: Follow our sports newsletter for daily updates

She explained what had happened to her father. The moment was helpful because it was contemporary. This immediately shows Rachel’s mindset. That moment also leads to three different points:

Aaron Judge is no Ohtani, but he is a Babe Ruth in his own right College football quarterback rankings: Who’s No. 1? 2022 season likely to be wide open: 32 NFL storylines heading into Week 1 NFL’s first-time head coaches open up about ‘crash course’ Aaron Judge is no Ohtani, but he is a Babe Ruth in his own rightCollege football quarterback rankings: Who’s No. 1?2022 season likely to be wide open: 32 NFL storylines heading into Week 1NFL’s first-time head coaches open up about ‘crash course’ Sports Newsletter: Deliver the biggest stories

1. Just for argument’s sake, let’s say that Rachel Richardson made up this story. She must know and believe that as a student at Duke she is jeopardizing not only her volleyball future but her college future. She will always be exposed as a liar. One of the worst liars.

2. You must believe that she lied to her father. Which is possible. Kids lie to their parents, but what about this? Also…

3. You have to believe that she would have her father go on CNN and repeat that lie.

Conspiracy theories come down to the core: Nobody ever heard Richardson call a slur. Trust, suddenly, the microphones pick up every word in the arena or student section. Or cameras that are all-seeing and all-knowing like mini one-eyed gods.

The thing about this story, I knew this amazing story was going to take a “she’s lying” direction, but still surprised, I believe Rachel Richardson. I don’t believe anyone supported her earlier. I don’t think she’s lying. I think she is telling the truth.

If I am proven wrong, I will be the first in line to say so and write, but I have seen nothing to show that she made it up.

Do you know who believes her? South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dan Staley, She snapped the program’s series against BYU. Staley believes he or she won’t put her reputation or her program on the line.

In many ways, this story is about race and how black people constantly have to prove that we are criminals or liars. That we are not Mass voter fraud is being committed. Or affirmative action alone will get us jobs. As Richardson does, we must prove that we hear what we hear. We saw what we saw.

To most of these people, Richardson’s word means nothing. She is not automatically trusted.

But this story is remarkable for another reason. Many of the people calling Richardson a liar either belong to the right-wing media ecosystem or have MAGA in their Twitter bios.

These are the people who ignored the facts for five years. They believe that Hollywood liberals eat children. Or Parkland students Crisis actors. Or JFK is alive. Or is it RFK? Something or someone with a “K” in it. They didn’t care 30,000 lies Told by the person they worship. They believe the Russia investigation is a hoax. It is covid. That means global warming.

But suddenly, they are now truth-hunters, combing through audio and video, searching for the truth, before the truth never mattered. They call Richardson a liar. These are the people who focused their Scooby Doo forensic powers on a 19-year-old black volleyball player who told a credible story of racial abuse.

Some of the same people who constantly traffic in conspiracy theories might imagine this story. Right-wing extremist Clay Travis The story of the 10-year-old rape victim is false. This turned out to be true. He and others now returned to dispose of the same again.

Another conspiracy theory is that she misheard the word. That’s a word you’ve never heard wrong. You certainly won’t hear it wrong more than once.

These people also ignore BYU’s own past. We can go back decades or even to its roots but a Report from BYU Last year students of color said they felt isolated and unsafe.

All this and we don’t even understand what’s going on in the rest of the state of Utah. A 10-year-old black girl Died by suicide Last year after the bullying. In a special situation, the Department of Justice detailed a An appalling example of racist abuse Black and Asian students were bullied in a school district in Farmington for years and complaints from parents and students were ignored.

The University of Utah has received complaints of racism on their campus. On August 16, a black teacher told him known as the N-word While waiting for the train to leave school.

There are many Utah Jazz fans Banned indefinitely After making racist and vulgar comments toward the family of Grizzlies guard Za Morant last year.

My prediction is that BYU will clear the errant BYU. They bury this story because they are interested in it not being true.

Then the right wing calls it all a hoax. Again. They call her Jussie Smollett 2.0. In fact, some are already calling her that. People who watched the January 6 uprising, which Antifa believed to be the most documented riot and riot in American history, now see the absence of microphones as evidence that the term was never used.

And none of her accusers have an answer to the most important question:

Why does she make it? Why would a sophomore majoring in neuroscience at Duke make it?

Back to that night. Richardson said she heard racial slurs. She and teammates went to the Duke coaches. The police were moved to the Duke’s bench. BYU coaches are educated. After the game that night, she called her father to tell him what had happened. Soon she released a statement. She went later ESPN to make the same point.

So this time, according to conspiracy theorists, she lied to her colleagues. Her coaches. BYU coaches. BYU Athletic Director. The protectors. She is Dharmapatni. her father The world because of her announcement. ESPN. Then her father allowed her to lie to the CNN audience.

Which is more likely? Is that all?

Or is she right?