Rider who showed sex photo to victim during investigation returns to work

The rider, who was fired after showing a revealing photo of himself to an attack victim and exchanging sexual text with her during an investigation, successfully fought to get back to work, claiming he was denied a proper hearing.

The judge pointed out the shortcomings in the consideration of the case against Konst. Andrew Scott Hedderson played out, reinstated him and awarded him back wages, according to a decision recently made public and posted on the RCMP website.

The judge also ordered a second hearing, but Hedderson has since retired from the police force.

The case dates back to March 2017, when police were called to a parking lot in Surrey, British Columbia, where a man attacked his girlfriend, referred to as “Miss.” W’ in the RCMP documents.

A man identified as “Mr. R., who appears in these documents, was released on bail on the condition that he did not contact Ms V. He violated this order almost immediately after his release.

Both Ms V and Hedderson made statements as part of the RCMP investigation that followed.

The RCMP Conduct Councils address the most serious cases of police misconduct – those that consider dismissal. These are formal lawsuits and judges have the legal authority to impose disciplinary action such as loss of wages or termination.

Under the conduct board’s initial decision, Hudderson, who described himself as a “pretty charming guy” in a statement to the conduct board, became the lead investigator on the break-in case. The decision states that Hedderson visited Ms. V. at home and that the RCMP officer claimed that he tried to build a relationship with her in order to obtain evidence to accuse Mr. P. of violating his terms.

Hedderson told the conduct commission that he thought she was “kind of flirting” with him, and that he tried to use that to make her feel comfortable enough to make a statement.

Hedderson, who recently became single at the time of the incident, told the board he didn’t mind the flirting as he “goes home to an empty apartment” but that the day subsequently “went completely pear-shaped,” the behavior board says. solution.

According to this decision, Hudderson said that he had asked Ms V if she had photographs of her injuries and that she had shown him nude photographs of herself in return.

Ms V told the behavior committee that she showed Hudderson a photo taken before the shower, but did not notice that her breasts were visible in it.

In her statement to the board, Ms V said she was embarrassed and that while Hudderson told her not to worry, he said he now felt he should show her something in return. Hedderson told the board of directors that Ms. V. insisted on the photograph.

Showing the photo “was my big mistake,” Mounty says.

Hedderson told the board of directors that after he received the application from Ms. V., they worked together to develop a plan to deal with any attempts by Mr. P. to contact her. He said he was trying to leave Ms V’s house when she made another comment about seeing the photo and that he then showed her a photo of himself in “very, very tight boxers.”

“Essentially, it’s a photo of a member. You could see almost everything,” he told code of conduct investigators.

Meanwhile, Ms. V told the board that it was Hedderson who insisted that she look at her picture.

Hedderson told investigators that he was “pretty sure” that he initiated the series of reports after meeting Ms. W.

According to him, it was “definitely sexual in nature.”

Ms V told the board that Hedderson’s reports were about his “toughness” and the size of his “package” and said he wanted to scrutinize her or do a “deep due diligence”.

During the conduct advice process, Hedderson called the relationship consensual, “despite the fact that it was horribly inappropriate and unprofessional.”

The RCMP investigation found 323 text messages exchanged between them on Ms. V’s phone over a period of 11 days.

Hedderson told the council that a few days after exchanging text messages with Ms. V, he began to panic and tried to close it so as not to compromise the hack file. “Looking back, I already… screwed up,” he added.

Hedderson told the board that when he told Ms. V that he had a date, she became “incredibly upset” and sent text messages saying she couldn’t trust the police, which escalated into her threat to ruin his career.

Ms V confirmed this exchange by telling the board of directors that she was “rude, called him a pig and said he was disgusting and unprofessional.” She said she accused him of taking advantage of her when she was “vulnerable” and cited the fact that he could lose his job.

Hedderson told the conduct commission that he ended up blocking her number, but did not tell her.

The situation led to the dismissal of charges against Mr P.

Ms. V. informed the council that she kept contacting Hedderson about Mr. P. violating her terms.

Meanwhile, Hudderson told the board of directors that he was concerned for Ms. V’s safety. He told investigators that, in retrospect, he should have called 911 or the non-emergency line.

“Honestly, I think that I should have called any of them … It’s my job, and … I don’t give a damn about it, huh,” he later told investigators.

In May 2017, Mr P. was arrested on a warrant. The Crown Domestic Violence Counsel at the Surrey County Counsel’s Office spoke with Ms V, who requested that the charges be dropped against Mr P as she was four months pregnant and wanted him to stay in the baby’s life.

When Ms. V attended her ex-boyfriend’s court hearing, she told Crown’s attorney that Hedderson had shown her sexually explicit photos of himself and sent sexually explicit texts to her. The Crown’s lawyer in the domestic violence case said Ms V had also expressed fear of Hedderson and the police.

Since Hedderson never claimed any wrongdoing, the Crown dropped the charge of breaking the law against Mr P.

A conduct commission investigation was then launched.

“The fact that the Crown Counsel was forced to drop the charge of violating the no contact clause due to the actions [Hedderson] is just one example of the consequences of the conflict of interest he created, not to mention the impact on the public interest, as he completely destroyed his credibility and objectivity as an investigator,” the conduct committee wrote in its original decision.

The Conduct Commission published a decision on the merits of the charges in April 2018.

This came as a surprise to the other parties in the case, who were waiting for the chance to state that Ms V. should testify and make a full case for the charges.

The Council on Conduct made a final decision recommending that Hedderson be fired from the police force in December 2018.

“Given the completely unacceptable form and nature of sexual harassment,” the board wrote, “keeping Hedderson in the force would “clearly jeopardize the public’s trust and confidence.”

Hedderson was paid backdated

Hedderson filed an appeal, arguing that the board denied him his right to procedural fairness by failing to hold a face-to-face hearing and by prematurely ruling on the merits.

In a ruling late last year and recently made public, Judge Stephen Dunn sided with Hedderson, arguing that the conduct board’s decision “deals a direct blow to [Hedderson’s] the right to be heard.”

“I consider that the board violated the principles of procedural fairness by not informing the parties that it intended to make a decision on the merits without an oral hearing or additional written submissions, by not allowing the parties to verify the veracity of Ms V’s statement directly. witness testimony and cross-examination, and failure to provide the complainant with an opportunity to make comprehensive representations of the charges and evidence,” Dunn wrote.

The original decision was overturned and Dunn set a new hearing before another commission on conduct.

Dunn also ruled that Hedderson must receive retroactive wages and benefits starting in December 2018.

Attempts to contact Hedderson were unsuccessful. His representative during the conduct commission hearing did not respond to a CBC request for comment.

Corporation Alex Berube, spokesman for BCMP, said Hedderson resigned this month, meaning there will be no second hearing.

A spokesman for the RCMP union declined to comment on the case, citing privacy concerns.

Berube said all appeals of conduct are being considered “for the purpose of ensuring the efficiency and consistency of our processes.”

This case is just the latest, pointing to problems with the RCMP behavior procedure. The National Police have been accused for years of imposing inadequate sanctions on Mounties in cases of harassment and sexual assault.

The federal government has promised to review how the RCMP disciplines its members.

In a mandate letter from the Minister of Public Security, Marco Mendicino, after the election, he was instructed to initiate “an external review of the sanctions and the RCMP disciplinary regime in order to determine the adequacy of the existing sanctions and their correct and consistent application.”