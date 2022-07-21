Ricky Martin’s Nephew Drops Harassment Claim Against Singer

(CNN)Singer Ricky Martin’s nephew who claims he and Martin shared an affair has dropped harassment allegations against the pop star.
A judge on Thursday lifted a temporary restraining order against Martin at a hearing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to police spokesman Axel Valencia, the order will be “archived” because there are no “criminal charges” pending against Martin.
Martin was served with an order of protection by Puerto Rican police on July 1 for domestic abuse. According to Spanish news outlet Marca, citing a member of Martin’s family, it was his 21-year-old nephew who demanded it. The story includes allegations of an affair between Martin, 50, and his nephew.
The nephew and Martin ended their relationship two months ago before requesting the protection order, but Martin has not acknowledged the end, Capt. Luis Dias, director of the Puerto Rican police department’s intelligence bureau, told CNN on Monday.
But one of Martin’s attorneys, Marty Singer, strongly denied the allegations in a statement to CNN on Monday, calling them “untrue” and “disgusting.”
“Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with serious mental health challenges,” Singer said. “Ricky Martin, of course, has never been — and never will be — involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.”
In a statement to CNN, Martin’s lawyers said Thursday that the protection order was lifted after the nephew asked for the case to be dismissed.
“The accuser confirmed to the court that his decision to dismiss the case was taken alone, without any external influence or pressure…” said Joaquin Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massnet Pastrana.
“This was nothing but a false accusation by a troubled person,” he added. “We are pleased that our client has received justice and can now move forward with his life and career.”
CNN has reached out to the court for additional information.
“Truth prevails,” Martin said on Twitter After Thursday’s hearing. Martin tweeted about the protection order on July 3, saying it was based on “absolutely false” allegations and that he would face the process “with my characteristic facts and reputation.”
The singer will perform at the Hollywood Bowl on July 22 with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.