Ricky Martin’s Nephew Drops Harassment Claim Against Singer

(CNN) Singer Ricky Martin’s nephew who claims he and Martin shared an affair has dropped harassment allegations against the pop star.

A judge on Thursday lifted a temporary restraining order against Martin at a hearing in San Juan, Puerto Rico. According to police spokesman Axel Valencia, the order will be “archived” because there are no “criminal charges” pending against Martin.

Martin was served with an order of protection by Puerto Rican police on July 1 for domestic abuse. According to Spanish news outlet Marca, citing a member of Martin’s family, it was his 21-year-old nephew who demanded it. The story includes allegations of an affair between Martin, 50, and his nephew.

The nephew and Martin ended their relationship two months ago before requesting the protection order, but Martin has not acknowledged the end, Capt. Luis Dias, director of the Puerto Rican police department’s intelligence bureau, told CNN on Monday.

But one of Martin’s attorneys, Marty Singer, strongly denied the allegations in a statement to CNN on Monday, calling them “untrue” and “disgusting.”

