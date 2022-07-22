New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Injunction against Ricky Martin in Puerto Rico The singer’s 21-year-old nephew was “archived” after retracting the allegations he made.

Martin appeared Thursday via zoom for a court hearing while denying the allegations made against him by Dennis Yadiel Sanchez.

The judge in this case The temporary restraining order against Martin, 50, was lifted.

Following the hearing, Martin’s attorneys, Joaquin Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Dávila and Harry Massanet Pastrana, shared a statement with Fox News Digital.

“As we expected, the court did not extend the temporary protection order,” the statement began.

“The accused confirmed to the court that he alone took his decision to dismiss the matter without any outside influence or pressure and the accused confirmed that he was satisfied with his legal representation in the matter.

“There is a request from the accused to dismiss the case. This is nothing more than a troubled person making false allegations. There is absolutely nothing to substantiate them. We are happy that justice has been served to our client and he can now move forward with his life and his career.”

Martin took to Twitter following the news. “Truth prevails,” he wrote alongside a lengthy statement released by his lawyers.

On Friday, Marty Singer, another attorney for Martin, Denied the allegations Sanchez called Martin’s allegations against Fox News Digital “untrue” and “disgusting.”

Earlier this month, Martin, 50, was issued a injunction In an incident in Puerto Rico, but the suspect’s name was initially withheld. According to Spanish news site Marca, Martin’s brother Eric Martin revealed the suspect’s identity as Ricky Martin’s 21-year-old nephew.

According to Sanchez, Martin “launched physical and psychological attacks” on him. Marca reported that the family members were in a seven-month relationship that ended two months ago.

According to Marca, Martin continued to reach out to Sanchez, which resulted in a restraining order being filed Puerto Rico On July 1.

The Associated Press contributed to this report