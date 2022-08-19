Rickie Fowler turns down LIV golf offers, but how long can he actually resist? | opinion

At first glance, Rickie Fowler seemed like the perfect candidate to join LIV Golf.

His game has declined, yet he remains one of the most popular players in the world. He’s 33 years old and he and his wife, Allison Stoke, had their first child in November.

But Fowler resisted the league, funded by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, by staying loyal to the PGA Tour, which gave him more money than he had ever seen. He’s like Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Patrick Reed and others who made their bones on Tour and then threw away everything they once stood for in making money. It is their right, but comes with a price, especially when it comes to everyone’s heritage.

Sure, Fowler fits in with many other 30-plus LIV golfers whose games are on the back nine. And he could use the protection of wanting to be free to spend more time with family. It’s laughable when these golfers leave the tour as independent contractors who set their own schedule. In that they are employed and locked 14 weeks starting in 2023.

still, Fowler’s message remains unchanged. He recently told Golfweek’s Adam Shupak that the Tour is “where I want to be” and that he feels “things are in a good place and on the right track.”

But he also left a door open as always, adding that the tour is the best place to play right now “and I want it to stay that way, but you can’t expect to be the same and be the best of everybody. Time, if that makes sense.”

Perfect sense for someone who doesn’t want to slam that door on their choices. And here’s why:

Fowler’s free fall is steep. He fell from 10th in the world in May 2019 to 101st in less than two years. After peaking at No. 4, he is now down to No. 173, his lowest rank in 12 years. His last win was at the Phoenix Open 3½ years ago. He has four top-10s in his past 63 starts, while missing 25 cuts.

The culprit? He said last week it was his putting. In 2017, Fowler led the tour in strokes gained: putting. Currently he is ranked 168th.

“I’m not putting anywhere near what I’m used to or what I know I can do,” he said. “It works a lot with momentum and confidence and frees you from the rest of the game, not feeling like you have to hit it too close to make birdies.

“I’ve been driving really well. I think the last thing is to go in a couple of putts that really frees up the rest of the game to start cruising again.”

Rickie Fowler is optimistic at the Honda Classic

Fowler told me at this year’s Honda Classic that he would have liked the rebound to happen “a little bit quicker,” but “being there with your friends or going with them, I know they have my back. I always have their back. It’s a lot easier when you have people on your side.” .”

Still, Fowler remains appreciative of a game (and a tour) that allowed him to amass a generational fortune (more than $41 million in prize money, of course) and that he remains a fan favorite.

And despite constantly searching to reestablish his game — he recently parted ways with his caddy of 13 years, Joe Skovron — Fowler is upbeat and still ready to play against the world’s best.

But for how long?

Fowler reportedly led a tour players’ meeting in Wilmington, Delaware for more than three hours on Tuesday, with Tiger Woods leading the way. The subject is how to deal with LIV and the momentum it has gained in such a short span of time.

And Fowler has a lot to say considering his comments to Golfweek.

“I told Tour and (Commissioner Jay Monahan) when I met with them, I don’t think they handled it very well,” he said. “A lot of things that have happened and started happening in the last six months to a year, the Premier Golf League and LIV should have been proactive when the talks came up and came before that.”

Fowler added that he was encouraged by the tour’s increased purses and revamping of its schedule.

“(LIV) can potentially bring in a new audience because it’s different. At the same time, golf has never been there,” Fowler said. “If there was a perfect world, there would be a way to coexist because they are so different to me.”

But if it never co-exists, will Fowler continue to resist LIV’s lure? That depends on the PGA Tour.

Tom D’Angelo is a journalist at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at tdangelo@pbpost.com.