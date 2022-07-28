New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Biden had “officially plunged America into recession” and took aim at Sen. Joe Manchin, President Biden and the Democratic Party for “reckless spending.”

Scott’s comments came a day after Sen. Joe Manchin, DW.Va., announced he had struck a deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after more than a year of negotiations within the party over a watered-down version of the Build Back Better bill.

According to Schumer and Manchin’s offices, the bill would raise $739 billion in revenue by closing IRS tax enforcement, the corporate minimum tax and the carried interest loophole. They said it would spend a total of $433 billion, on energy and climate change regulations and on the ACA extension.

In addition, Scott’s comments came on the same day the Commerce Department reported gross domestic product Decreased by 0.9% On an annualized basis, the three-month period from April to June indicated that the economy entered recession for the second consecutive quarter.

Manchin, Schumer agree to a largely pared-back version of Build Back Better

“Joe Biden has officially plunged America into a recession and how will the Democrats in Congress respond? With bigger spending and more reckless spending,” Scott said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “It’s crazy and what’s worse is that we’ve gotten to this point with bipartisan bad decisions. Yesterday’s announcement by Joe Manchin and Chuck Schumer showed again that many Senate Republicans are unfortunately fooled by Democrats. Some are pretending to be shocked. It’s not surprising. Not at all.”

“Democrats have never faced a tax hike they didn’t like, and Joe Manchin is a Democrat,” Scott added. “Manchin is going with Schumer, Biden, and Pelosi for huge tax hikes on Americans as we run into 9.1% inflation, over $30 trillion in debt, and into recession. This is another failure for many politicians in Washington to stand up to. Fight against reckless spending and for real accountability to American families. Democrats will The country is being destroyed, and Republicans cannot continue to approve their reckless, inflation-fueled spending.”

The US economy will enter a technical recession after growth fell 0.9% in the second quarter

Scott said it was time for both parties in Congress to “wake up” and predicted that Democrats would signal their efforts to reduce inflation.

“Now, the Democrats do two things: They say the US is not in recession and their new, partisan tax-and-spend will reduce inflation. These are all lies,” Scott said. “Joe Biden’s recession has begun and more spending does not equal less inflation. It’s time for Republicans and Democrats in Washington to wake up and stop approving reckless, inflation-fueled spending that is crushing American families.”

Recessions are defined by two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth and include high unemployment, low or negative GDP growth, falling incomes and slowing retail sales, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER), which tracks recessions.

