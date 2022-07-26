New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Florida Sen. Rick Scott countered the Biden administration’s claim that the U.S. is not in a recession, noting that the state of the economy now meets basic needs. On “The Faulkner Focus” on Tuesday, Scott called out President Biden for doing nothing to help Americans struggling with inflation, high taxes and supply chains.

Sen. Rick Scott: If you go to Google and you put in “recession” and you look at the definition, I think it’s two quarters of negative GDP. So I think that’s pretty basic. But that Don’t want to admit what’s happening. By the way, when our GDP is negative, what does it mean? That means you will earn less money. That means people are going to be out of work. This means that the price of goods like your house is going to decrease. That is what is happening. And so, it is happening. And this is happening because of the Biden agenda. They are not cutting taxes, they are raising taxes. They are not reducing regulation, they are increasing regulation. we have Highest inflation in 40 years. I was at a roundtable with Florida professionals this weekend. They are all struggling. They are struggling with the supply chain. Biden did nothing about it. They are struggling with inflation. Biden did nothing about it. They cannot get workers. Biden did nothing about it. This is a president who can’t do anything.

