Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., dismissed recent reports of internal GOP concerns that some key Senate candidates are at risk of losing in November, despite dire election conditions for Democrats over the weekend.

“We have great candidates and when they win in November everyone will realize they are a great candidate,” said Scott, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee. “So, you know, we have to do everything we can to help them. They’re working hard. They’re running good races.”

Scott added: “It’s a good election year. So I’m going to do whatever I can to help them out. I hope everybody goes out there and helps them out, too.”

Scott’s comments came as outlets including The Washington Post and The Daily Beast recently reported that some GOP strategists worry the candidates will hurt their cause in races Republicans are expected to win.

The Daily Beast reported Sunday that some Republicans in Ohio are concerned that Trump-endorsed GOP Senate nominee JD Vance is running a poor general election campaign. Meanwhile, the Washington Post reports that some Republicans in Georgia are criticizing Herschel Walker’s campaign to unseat Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Axios also reported concerns about attacks on Pennsylvania GOP Senate nominee Mehmet Oz, who survived a brutal GOP primary.

But with President Biden’s approval ratings in the basement, high crime rates, an economy on the brink of recession and rampant inflation, Scott said Republicans are in a great position to win.

“It’s a good election year. We’ve just got … raise our money and we should run good races,” he said. “I think we’re going to get a majority. But it’s all about growing our money.”

Donald Trump Jr., meanwhile, has hit harder than Scott against GOP candidates, especially those endorsed by his father.

“I think it’s probably been planted by the Republican establishment that it’s more about losing than winning with MAGA candidates,” Trump Jr. said. “I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s nonsense. I’d love to see someone like JD Vance, and I’d love to see, you know, a lot of the Trump-endorsed candidates get in there, you know, and win and win and put some pressure on the old stooges, especially in the Senate. .”