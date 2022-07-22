New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Exclusive: Senator Rick Scott took the White House and fellow Republicans to task Thursday for proposing to give billions in taxpayer money to profitable high-tech companies as part of President Biden’s plan to boost the US semiconductor industry.

Scott, a member of the GOP Senate leadership, told Fox News Digital that the $252 billion legislation is not the only one being negotiated. Exacerbating inflationBut little more than a gift to big businessmen.

“I agree with Sen. [Bernie] “If we’re going to invest the dollars, Sanders said, we have to come back,” Scott, R-Fla., said.

“Other than making inflation worse, this legislation has no return for American taxpayers.”

Billed as a tool to counter China’s dominance in cyber technology and computer chips, the semiconductor bill initially had a price tag of $52 billion. In recent days, the bill has grown to include an additional $200 billion for research and development.

Companies getting paid to produce computer chips have some safeguards to ensure they actually need it, Scott said. The Florida Republican also argued that there are no explanations for what companies are supposed to produce after making billions in taxpayer money.

“A company like Intel — which made $20 billion last year and their CEO made $180 million — [they’re] We’re going to get $3 (billion) to $4 billion to build something, but we haven’t specified exactly what it is,” Scott said. “They have no obligation to build the technology we need, but they get the money and the tax credit anyway.”

The semiconductor bill is a top priority for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, DN.Y. Schumer initially approved sweeping measures last year to counter Chinese dominance. The bill died after the House and Senate failed to reach a compromise and Republicans voiced opposition.

Instead, Democrats removed the most popular sections and put them in a stand-alone bill. The measure passed a procedural vote in the Senate this week, with 16 Republicans voting in favor.

Scott said the process used to create the bill was flawed because Democratic leaders chose to bypass the committee process and put the legislation directly on the floor.

“Moves like this show why this country is $30 trillion in debt,” the senator said.

Proponents of the bill have long argued that it would increase America’s competitive advantage against China when it comes to computer chips and other prime technology. In particular, the White House has come forward to frame the bill as a boon to national security.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, pushed hard for the bill’s passage. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo recently said the issue is a “serious national security threat” because military equipment relies on computer chips made overseas.

“It’s a major national security imperative. Right now, as I said before, we buy all these types of chips from Taiwan,” Raimondo recently told the PBS NewsHour. “We don’t make these things in America. Yet we need them in military equipment, in hospital pacemakers, in cars.”

Scott argued that the law does nothing to prohibit chip makers from continuing to do business in China.

“They say it’s an anti-China move, but I can’t find it anywhere in the bill,” he said.