Rick Astley celebrates 35 years of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

(CNN) Thirty-five years ago Wednesday, a journey began that blessed us with one of the best things ever born of the Internet.

Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up” was released on this day in 1987 and led to the now-famous “rerolling” phenomenon, an Internet bait-and-switch using hidden hyperlinks to Astley’s video for the song.

“Never Gonna Give You Up” was the lead single from Astley’s debut full-length album, “Whenever You Need Somebody”.

The song quickly became a worldwide hit, reaching number one in 25 different countries, including the United States.

Never Gonna Give You Up turns 35 today! If that person is old enough to be president under US law! This moment really has a life of its own and I appreciate all the love, fun and laughter around it! Here’s to the next 35! Rick❤️ @POTUS — Rick Astley (@RickAstley) 27 July 2022

In the UK, the song topped the charts for five weeks and was the best-selling single of 1987.

Read on