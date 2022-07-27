Rick Astley celebrates 35 years of ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

(CNN)Thirty-five years ago Wednesday, a journey began that blessed us with one of the best things ever born of the Internet.
Rick Astley’s song “Never Gonna Give You Up” was released on this day in 1987 and led to the now-famous “rerolling” phenomenon, an Internet bait-and-switch using hidden hyperlinks to Astley’s video for the song.
“Never Gonna Give You Up” was the lead single from Astley’s debut full-length album, “Whenever You Need Somebody”.
The song quickly became a worldwide hit, reaching number one in 25 different countries, including the United States.
In the UK, the song topped the charts for five weeks and was the best-selling single of 1987.
“Never Gonna Give You Up” was recently certified five times platinum in the United States by the RIAA.
To celebrate that and the anniversary, fans can participate this week Spotify Canvas Contest In which they are invited to film a video of themselves dancing like Astley to potentially use as a visualizer canvas for the song while streaming on Spotify.
A different canvas will be displayed each day this week.
And of course you can always “reroll” someone.
Astley told CNN Earlier in a 2017 interview, when a friend emailed him a link and saw the video for “Never Gonna Give You Up,” he didn’t realize it was a prank.
“I thought, what is he doing? It’s actually not very funny,” Astley said of the moment. “Then he did it again. Finally, I called him and he said, ‘Don’t you know what this is?’ I said, ‘No, you’re just an idiot,’ and he explained to me that this was the thing.
Even today his career is going strong.
In May, Astley reissued and remastered the 35th anniversary version of “Whenever You Need Somebody,” and he recently embarked on a “mixtape tour” that visited 56 arenas across North America with New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue. concluded. .