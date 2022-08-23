New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

For years Richard Simmons has wondered why. A flamboyant fitness guru And the talk show fixture, suddenly withdrew from public life.

After decades in the limelight, the 74-year-old abruptly stopped teaching at his workout studio in 2014. He was last seen in public eight years ago. Simmons’ disappearance led to a podcast titled “Missing Richard Simmons,” as well as several conspiracy theories alleging that the star was held hostage by his housekeeper in his Hollywood Hills home.

In 2017, Simmons sued two tabloid publications that accused her of misogynizing. Lawyers for Simmons say he supports transgender rights, but the allegations are defamatory.

On Monday night, FOX aired “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons,” which explored his surprising exit from stardom and the public eye. It features interviews with Denise Austin, Suzanne Somers, as well as Paul Bruce Vilanch and Simmons’ longtime costume designer Leslie Wilshire.

According to DrThere’s a surprisingly simple reason for Simmons’ retreat from the spotlight.

“In 2014, around the time he disappeared, doctors told him he needed a left knee replacement,” alleged Doc. “And if he doesn’t get it, he won’t be able to exercise again. Now, that’s the key to Richard Simmons’ disappearance. The prospect of surgery, becoming immobilized, sends Richard into a deep depression… We know to this day that Richard never had proper surgery on his left knee. He walks with a cane. And that explains a lot. He’s not the same person anymore.”

In 2014, eight months after Simmons left the public eye, the outlet claimed the star had “two bad knees.” His first operation was so painful that he allegedly delayed the second.

In 2017, a woman who had allegedly known Simmons for 35 years told the outlet that knee problems had put Simmons in “virtual hiding.”

The documentary claims that Simmons delayed his second surgery because he feared whether he would be able to bounce back after the procedure. It can aggravate any ailments.

“He wanted to be remembered as an active, healthy person,” notes the doc, “not an old man with medical problems. Richard wanted to step back before his image of being an old man came back. And his knee problems were a big factor. His decision… a few years ago for him Right knee replacement done. Left knee still needed. He’s in a lot of pain.”

The special also alleged that there was an LAPD detective, who did not want to be identified, but had been talking to Simmons for years. According to him, Simmons “didn’t want to be remembered as this frail, old guy. He wanted to be remembered as the guy that millions of people loved and looked up to. That’s why he disappeared.”

Simmons has been compared to Greta Garbo, an Oscar-nominated star in her 30s who fiercely guards her privacy. She retired at the age of 35 and moved to New York City, where she lived a private life until her death in 1990 at the age of 84. The special shared that “Disappearing Richard is more himself” than his “loud” persona.

“He cleverly found ways to live simply,” it alleged. “He gave up public life altogether… Richard was a master of disguise.”

Still, Simmons endured some heartache. Pauls shared that eight of his beloved Dalmatians have died over the years. His last dog died at the age of 17. However, his housekeeper was “a very loyal employee and friend.”

Sommers explained how she noticed that Simmons might have some insecurities before going all the way back.

“One night I was on the ‘Larry King Show,’ and he was going to be a guest or was going to be a guest, and I heard through Larry King’s people that he didn’t want to be on the show with me,” the “Three’s Company” star recalled.

“I said, ‘Why?’ And he said, ‘She makes fun of me,'” shared the 75-year-old. “And that’s not my style, I don’t make fun of anybody. But then I realized that I was a little insecure. I liked him. When I thought I was going to make fun of him, I was shocked. Does that show you he’s heartbroken? Something broke inside because he did it. He had it and let it go.”

A spokesperson for Simmons told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that they had no comment on the allegations made in the doc.

In 2021, Simmons revealed that he hopes to introduce a new generation of fans to his classic exercise series “Sweatin’ to the Oldies.” At that time, it was announced that the fuse was sweat, Streaming channelSimmons will include the show in its programming lineup.

“I’m thrilled that my amazing fitness series ‘Sweatin’ to the Oldies’ is still so relevant and popular, and I hope so many new fans will discover this timeless classic,” he said in a statement.

“TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” will stream for free on Tubi starting August 30.