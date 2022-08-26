New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Richard Simmons left the public spotlight eight years ago, and he’s thankful for fans’ support.

On Wednesday, the fitness guru took to her Facebook page and shared a photo of her smiling emoji holding a sign of gratitude. The post came after the FOX broadcast “TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” on Monday night. The special explores his rise to stardom and his surprising exit from the public eye. It features interviews with Denise Austin and Suzanne Somers as well as Paul Bruce Vilanch and Simmons’ longtime costume designer Leslie Wilshire.

“Thank you all for your kindness and love!” He captioned it as a 74-year-old man with a heart. “Love, Richard.”

After decades in the limelight, Simmons abruptly stopped teaching at his workout studio in 2014 and withdrew from public life altogether. His disappearance sparked a podcast called “Missing Richard Simmons,” as well as several conspiracy theories alleging that he was held hostage by his housekeeper in his Hollywood Hills home.

In 2017, Simmons sued two tabloid publications that accused her of misogynizing. Lawyers for Simmons say he supports transgender rights, but the allegations are defamatory.

According to Doc, there’s a surprisingly simple reason for Simmons’ retreat from the spotlight.

“In 2014, around the time he disappeared, doctors told him he needed a left knee replacement,” alleged Doc. “And if he doesn’t get it, he won’t be able to exercise again. Now, that’s the key to Richard Simmons’ disappearance. The prospect of surgery, becoming immobilized, sends Richard into deep depression… We know to this day that Richard never had proper surgery on his left knee. He walks with a cane. And that explains a lot. He’s not the same person anymore.”

In 2014, eight months later Simmons left the public eye, TMZ claims the star has “two bad knees.” His first operation was so painful that he allegedly delayed the second.

In 2017, a woman who had allegedly known Simmons for 35 years told the outlet that knee problems had put Simmons in “virtual hiding.”

Simmons delayed his second surgery because he was worried about recovering after the procedure and whether it would aggravate any ailments, the documentary said.

“He wanted to be remembered as an active, healthy person,” the doctor emphasized, “not an old man with medical problems. Richard wanted to step back before he regained his image as an old man. And his knee problems were a big factor. His decision… a few years ago to give him his right Had a knee replacement. Still need the left knee. He’s in a lot of pain.”

The special also alleges there was an LAPD detective, who he did not want to identify, who had been talking to Simmons for years. According to him, Simmons “didn’t want to be remembered as this frail, old guy. He wanted to be remembered as someone that millions of people loved and watched. That’s why he disappeared.”

Simmons has been compared to Greta Garbo, the Oscar-nominated star of the 1930s fiercely guarded her privacy. She retired at the age of 35 and moved to New York City, where she lived a private life until her death in 1990 at the age of 84. The special shared that “Disappearing Richard is more himself” than his “loud” persona.

“He cleverly found ways to live simply,” it alleged. “He gave up public life altogether… Richard was a master of disguise.”

Still, Simmons endured some heartache. Pauls shared that eight of his beloved Dalmatians have died over the years. His last dog died at the age of 17. However, his housekeeper was “a very loyal employee and friend.”

A spokeswoman for Simmons told Fox News Digital on Tuesday that they had no comment on the allegations made in the doc.

In 2021, Simmons revealed that he hopes to introduce a new generation of fans to his classic exercise series “Sweatin’ to the Oldies.” At the time, it was announced that Fuse Sweat, a streaming channel, would add Simmons’ show to its programming lineup.

“I’m thrilled that my amazing fitness series ‘Sweatin’ to the Oldies’ is still so relevant and popular, and I hope so many new fans will discover this timeless classic,” he said in a statement.

“TMZ Investigates: What Really Happened to Richard Simmons” will stream for free on Tubi starting August 30.