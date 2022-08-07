New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Richard Seymour was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, putting the cap on a stellar NFL career that saw him play for the New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders.

Seymour was New England’s no. He stood at the 6th position. He became a three-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler during his career. He was on three Super Bowl-winning teams with the Patriots, finishing with 57.5 sacks and 498 total tackles.

In his speech, Seymour thanked New England team owner Robert Kraft and longtime NFL head coach Bill Belichick. He poked a little fun at Tom Brady – who was picked a year before him.

“We had a young quarterback, but we made it work,” Seymour said.

Despite the accolades and successes, he says he always trained without looking at the statistics.

“We want to tell the Patriots that statistics can be for losers,” the former defensive lineman said. “I was asked to do selfless things.”

Seymour said the first three Super Bowls of the Patriots’ dynasty were defensive-led teams. Seymour was a rookie in 2001 when the team won its first title. Attorney Milloy, Roman Phifer, Teddy Bruschi and Ty Law lead the team on defense.

Seymour rose to prominence in 2003 and 2004 alongside Rodney Harrison, Willie McGinest, Bruschi and Law.

“Those first three Super Bowls, they were all defensive-led teams. I think, for us, the shift really started to happen after that. And Brady really became Brady. And then it really took off. Offense sells, so I totally understand, but those early teams. The defense led,” he said.

Mike Vrabel, Seymour’s former teammate and current head coach of the Tennessee Titans, also gave credit to Seymour’s Hall of Fame career.

“He brought an attitude. He brought an attitude,” Vrabel said. “He continued to push guys, even as a young player he pushed guys. He had the ability and confidence to push guys who were in their sixth or seventh year and he was in his second or third year.”

Seymour’s bust will live forever in Canton.

“I am humbled today, not because of what this moment says about me, but what this moment says about ‘us’ and what ‘we’ can do together,” he said. Patriots website. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude because I didn’t get here alone, none of us did. None of us should. Class of ’22, you can judge a man by the company he keeps, I said I couldn’t be. In better company than you. My name is with you in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is a privilege to remain forever.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.