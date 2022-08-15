New You can listen to Fox News articles now!

Neurologist Riccardo Cruciani died of a suspected suicide on Rikers Island Monday morning, two weeks after he was found guilty of sex crimes against six patients.

Cruciani, whose medical practice focused on chronic pain, found a sheet around his neck in the shower of a New York City jail facility, the New York Times reported. Medical personnel responded, but he was pronounced dead about an hour later.

Cruciani, who was 68, was convicted by a jury after three days of deliberations. A jury convicted him of 12 counts, including two counts of rape, seven counts of criminal sexual activity, and one count each of predatory sexual assault, attempted rape, and sexual exploitation, and acquitted him on two other counts.

An official familiar with the situation told the Times that Cruciani was assigned to the understaffed Eric M. was housed in the Taylor Center dormitory.

Another officer told the newspaper that Cruciani went to the shower area at 4:23 a.m. and an officer found him unresponsive at 5:35 a.m., but the officer did not know that the area was frequented by officers every 30 minutes. It happened on Monday morning.

New York City Department of Corrections Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement to the Times that he was “deeply saddened” by the death of someone in custody.

“We will conduct a preliminary internal review to determine the circumstances surrounding his death,” he said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones.”

Prosecutors accused Cruciani of grooming patients by giving them painkillers and then demanding sexual favors. One woman said that “he didn’t finish writing my prescription until I did something for him.”

Cruciani had denied the allegations of sexual abuse, and his attorney, Fred Sosinski, said after the verdict that he would appeal the decision.

Cruciani still faces federal charges based on allegations he mistreated patients over a 15-year period at his offices in New York City, Philadelphia and Hopewell, New Jersey.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.