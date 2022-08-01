Ric Flair Says Goodbye in Fitting Fashion With Fascinating Dress and Bloody Face | opinion

Naturally, you watch from the seats and you can’t help but worry. Heck, you’re trying not to panic.

Here’s this 73-year-old icon who stepped off the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling and into the ring in Nashville, Tennessee, bringing a pacemaker and a history of serious health scares, and now he’s not moving. As the brawl continues, you’re still looking at the ropes to make sure Ric Flair gets up from under.

It’s all just part of the show, right?

right?

right Minutes pass before he crawls far enough to lay a hand on his lifeless opponent. But this being pro wrestling, the referee was knocked out. There is no Nath who counts for three.

Spoiler: it works. A new referee sprints out and is empowered to officially close a legendary career in glory. Purple confetti — see, Flair wore purple — traveled through the Municipal Auditorium. Flair, whose face was bloodied earlier in a gruesome scene outside the ring, was honored by family and friends. He left, blew kisses to the adoring crowd, then bounded to Kid Rock’s bar and exited, he told the crowd.

Once again, with feeling:

Woooooo!

The one and only nature boy

Nashville is lucky. There’s only one Ric Flair, y’all, and on Sunday night and the days before, he treated this city to a piece of history.

The Nature Boy promises this will be his “last match” – a tag-team affair meant to feature and defend a legend who died almost five years ago. It’s not necessarily a great idea, but it’s hard to give up the limelight.

“Everybody’s like, ‘When does that get old?’ Flair said, “It’s not old, I mean, it’s the honest-to-God truth, I love people’s respect, and that’s all I get these days. In the old days, we had to fight for respect. “

Personal confession: I’m not a wrestler.

I haven’t followed it closely since pre-teens. Of the WWE wrestlers at SummerSlam Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, I may have recognized a few names.

But know all about Flair. Who doesn’t?

When he spoke to the Tennessee Titans after Thursday’s practice, the famous NFL players — as well as their steely coach, Mike Vrabel — briefly reached adolescence in Flair’s presence. These are men who don’t get starstruck.

“It’s kind of surreal to meet people like him.” Running back Derrick Henry noted the difference between his own celebrity and someone like Flair.

The wrestler talks about family and distractions with the Titans and how “you blink and a long career is over,” Vrabel said. “I don’t know how you can’t be (a fan of Flair).”

The visit to St. Thomas Sports Park was clearly designed to promote Sunday’s match, but Flair made a solid point.

“There’s nobody here from WWE,” Flair said. “I’m here. And WWE is in town. So that’s a big deal for me. Nothing against WWE, but I’m the one who invited Coach. Don’t think everyone in WWE shouldn’t be here.

It’s hard to believe there’s so much offense on WWE’s side, but there may be some shade.

“I mean, it’s Ric Flair,” Titans linebacker Zach Cunningham said.

Exactly. What more can be said?

An authentic legend

The line between sports and entertainment is blurred with pro wrestling. But we all know it’s a show. Athletes are athletes of course, but their work is choreographed and scripted.

Here’s what made Flair special: There was never anything fake about him.

When pro wrestling took off in the 1980s and early 1990s, it seemed like everyone – even its best performers – had a gimmick. They wore elaborate costumes and used props and basically acted as one character, some more cartoonish than others.

Hulkamania is wrapped in an American flag. Rowdy Roddy Piper carried the bagpipes. Jake Roberts has a snake. “Macho Man” Randy Savage also has a Miss Elizabeth.

But flair is flair. No gimmick. The Nature Boy grew pro wrestling and built his own unparalleled popularity on one thing: his swagger. In a realm heavily geared toward blue-collar clients, Flair set out to boast about wealth and status, his sex appeal, and his flamboyant lifestyle. Then and went and did.

“Nature Boy is my wrestling character. Nature Boy is not fake. Nature Boy is me,” Flair said in the film “Nature Boy”. ESPN 30 for 30 documentary. “… “If I said it on TV, I did it. I lived up to my gimmick.”

Through God, you also believe in Him. That authenticity is different. How a “bad guy” gained unprecedented popularity and pop culture influence to this day.

Flair is not a heel on Sunday, apparently. A hilarious pre-match storyline — Flair was played in a parking lot by Nashville-area native Jeff Jarrett (he’s not young at 55) — built up the drama. From the moment Flair arrived in his standard, glamorous outfit, the audience was solidly rooting for him and his wrestling partner. After it was over, the elders burst into tears.

That may not be true.

But there is not much duplicity about the danger to which an old man puts himself through such an ordeal. It impressed thousands who will always remember the excitement and emotions that were there in person.

There is something very human about it. And real.

And attractive. And fun.

And oh, so fitting.

The Nature Boy certainly wouldn’t have it any other way.

Reach out to Tennessee sports columnist Gentry Estes gestes@tennessean.com And on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.