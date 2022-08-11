Rhythm of war: thunderous explosion and then coffee break

BAKHMUT, Ukraine. On a recent morning, Ukrainian soldiers were scurrying around a howitzer in a field. In the confusion, one man dragged a 106-pound explosive round from the truck to the gun. Another, with the help of a wooden pole, thrust it into the gap.

“Charged!” shouted the soldier, then knelt down and covered his ears with his hands.

The gun fired with a deafening roar. A cloud of smoke rose. Leaves flew from nearby trees. With a metallic screech, the shell flew towards the Russians.

This is a scene that repeats itself thousands of times a day along the front lines in Ukraine: artillery duels and long-range strikes on both sides against targets ranging from infantry to fuel depots and tanks.