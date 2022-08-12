Rhythm of war: thunderous explosion and then coffee break

BAKHMUT, Ukraine. On a recent morning, Ukrainian soldiers were scurrying around a howitzer in a field. In the confusion, one man dragged a 106-pound explosive round from the truck to the gun. Another, with the help of a wooden pole, thrust it into the gap.
“Charged!” shouted the soldier, then knelt down and covered his ears with his hands.
The gun fired with a deafening roar. A cloud of smoke rose. Leaves flew from nearby trees. With a metallic screech, the shell flew towards the Russians.
This is a scene that repeats itself thousands of times a day along the front lines in Ukraine: artillery duels and long-range strikes on both sides against targets ranging from infantry to fuel depots and tanks.
And what followed Wednesday morning’s volley in eastern Ukraine is also indicative of the rhythm of that war: a coffee break.
This is a war that takes place in a cycle of opposites – explosions of chaos from incoming or outgoing shelling, and then long lulls when the soldiers go about their most routine business. The troopers, who had unleashed their devastating weapons moments before, roared deafeningly in the oak grove around a picnic table made of wooden crates of ammunition, boiling water on a camping stove, and pouring cups of instant coffee.
They rested in an oak forest, looking out at a field of tall green grass and purple thistle blossoms. Elsewhere, soldiers took advantage of the lull to smoke or cut their hair.
During a recent visit, soldiers from the 58th Brigade, which was fighting in and around the city of Bakhmut, where artillery warfare is raging, simultaneously attacked and came under artillery fire.
Throughout the rolling grassy hills west of Bakhmut, puffs of brown smoke rose from incoming Russian strikes aimed at Ukrainian artillery positions.
The key importance of long-range fire was one of the reasons the United States and other allies threw NATO-caliber howitzers into Ukraine. Its military is close to exhausting its entire stock of Soviet-heritage projectiles in its own arsenal and from allied countries in Eastern Europe, and is now moving to more plentiful NATO ammunition.
Our coverage of the Russian-Ukrainian war
Russia has extensive stocks of artillery ammunition, but there are signs that it is using old stocks that most often do not detonate on impact.
The howitzer inherited from the USSR, which the Ukrainian team fires, the D-20 model, which is called the “fishing bait”, has performed well, said Lieutenant Commander Alexander Shakin. American-provided long-range weapons such as the M777 howitzer and the highly mobile rocket artillery system known as HIMARS have expanded the capabilities of the Ukrainian army, but the bulk of the arsenal still consists of Soviet-era guns.
According to him, the gun they fired from was made in 1979, and most of the shells were made in the 1980s. However, Lieutenant Shakin said, “They haven’t let me down yet.”
Typically, he says, he fires about 20 rounds a day from each gun, saving Ukraine’s dwindling stocks of 152mm ammunition.
“We have a lot of motivation,” said artillery officer Captain Konstantin Viter. “We have our infantry in front of us, and we must cover them. Our families are behind us.”
On Wednesday in the town of Bakhmut, at the position where soldiers of the 58th Brigade garrisoned an abandoned municipal building, their colleagues’ shells could be heard whistling overhead and aimed at Russian forces east of the town.
Soldiers stood in the yard, smoking and listening to the whistle of shells over their heads and the thud of explosions in the distance.
The air was also filled with the hum of electric clippers as one soldier cut another’s hair. Several trucks were parked in the yard, and about a dozen soldiers crowded around.
About half an hour later, a new noise joined the background of distant impacts: the clanging of nearby explosions. What had been a languid summer morning turned into chaos.
The soldiers ran for cover or dived to the ground. After a dozen or so strikes, it was all over. Acrid smoke hung over the yard, and shards of glass lay around. – Everyone is alive? shouted the soldier.
All the soldiers in the yard were unharmed. But a Russian missile attack near the military base killed seven civilians and injured six others, authorities later said.