New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey“Stars Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are married!

According to People, the couple tied the knot at Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in front of 220 guests. East Brunswick, New Jersey. Giudice’s four daughters, Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16 and Adriana, 12, are all by her side.

The reality star shares her children with ex-husband Joe Giudice. Giudice was officially divorced in 2020, and he was released from prison and moved to Italy.

Ruelas’ son David and Nicholas were with their father at the wedding.

Erica Jane’s $750K Earrings Amid Alleged Cheating Trial Against Estranged Husband Tom Girardi

The wedding was filmed for a special that will air on Bravo. The special will air after the conclusion of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13.

Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law have been missing since the big day Joe and Melissa Gorga. “RHONJ” star Dina Manzo was also absent, the outlet reported.

TMZ reported that before the wedding, Giudice’s ex-husband was “happy” that his ex-wife was remarrying, but “sorry” that her new husband would have to live with her in-laws, Joe and Melissa Gorga.

Click here to sign up for the Entertainment Newsletter

“I’ve faced that thorn for 20 years. Unfortunately, they always come around,” he told the outlet.

Giudice, 50, and Ruelas in 2020. The couple got engaged last October when Ruelas popped the question on a beach in Greece.

Click here to get the Fox News app

“It’s absolutely fantastic,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “A choreographed firework display lit up the ‘Marry Me’ sign as Louie got down on one knee. Teresa was completely stunned.”