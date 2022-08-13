New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Melissa and Joe Gorga Fellow “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas made waves in the reality TV world when they chose not to attend their wedding.

Guidis is Joe Gorga’s sister.

The Gorgas discuss marriage in a new episode of Melissa Gorga’s podcast, “On Display.” She mentioned the altercation during the filming of the season 13 finale of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” that made it impossible for them to attend.

She didn’t reveal what exactly happened during the filming of the finale, but they both admitted it was difficult to attend after what happened.

“There are so many reasons why Joe and I would say it would be very strange — including everyone in that room — to look at Joe and say, ‘Yeah, it’s going to be very strange for you to be sitting in the pew tomorrow wishing them well on their wedding day. It’s going to be strange,'” he said. Melissa explained.

Giudice is believed to be still resentful of Melissa and Joe for auditioning and later agreeing to join the show. Guidance Her brother and sister-in-law claimed to have joined the show behind her back, but Gorgas claimed they were completely transparent with her throughout the process.

In various episodes where the two discuss the issue, Melissa Giudice states that she is angry with them for joining the show because it’s her thing, and they take it over. Melissa, however, feels she deserves to take advantage of the opportunity, just like Giudice.

Speaking about the opportunity to audition, Melissa said, “You might be upset that we actually accepted … the invitation, the proposal. “Yes, we did. Did we do that? One hundred percent. Did she, deep down, not want us to do that? I know for sure. I’m sure that irritated her. But, guess what? I can take a chance like everybody else.”

Joe said not being able to attend his only sibling’s wedding was difficult and “one of the hardest days of (his) life” because she was the only family he had left after losing his parents.

Although the trio has been able to get along well over the past few years, tensions between them have been rising over the past few seasons, and Joe credits Giudice’s actions last season with “RHONJ“The reunion was his breaking point.

“Let’s go back to the reunion. She did this. It was all on her,” Joe explained. “This is what she really wanted. She didn’t want you in marriage. She didn’t want any of my children in marriage. She didn’t want me.”

Instead of choosing to include her new husband’s siblings, Giudice famously left her sister-in-law out of the wedding ceremony. Melissa is especially offended by this because Giudice met her new sister-in-law, but she and Giudice have been family for years. Melissa previously said she did a lot for the Giudice family, including taking care of her parents and children while she was in prison.

Joe goes so far as to suggest that his sister hates him and his wife, when in fact she doesn’t want them around her. marriage.

In the podcast, the Gorgas stated that they tried for 13 years to make it work, but had to admit that the relationship was “very toxic” and realized that “sometimes — even if it’s family — you have to let it go.”

“I don’t want to feel this hatred and, you know, walk around and think, ‘Does she really want me there?’ or ‘Do the kids really want me there?’ or ‘Do they really hate us, and are we faking this relationship?’ So, you know, I had to make a decision. What’s important to me? Who’s my wife, who’s my kids,” Joe said. “I have to make them happy. I have to put them in a healthy environment, so is it time to leave? I decided yes, because she forced it all. She did it all.”

Although they were upset with Giudice and decided not to attend the wedding, they wished her nothing but the best and “it seemed like a wonderful wedding” and “admitted that (they) weren’t there for a lot of reasons . . .”

Many of their castmates and Joe’s childhood friends attended the wedding. However, Melissa and Joe say they hold no grudges and encourage everyone who is invited to go and support Giudice on her big day.

“We supported everyone who went to that wedding. We sent them off with love,” said Melissa. “We really, honestly, even with everything that’s happened, we both always love Teresa so much and hope that she has everything she wants now and that her girls are happy and that Teresa is happy.”