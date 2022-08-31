New You can listen to Fox News stories now!

Teresa Giudice Let fans in on her drama with Ramona Singer, accusing the singer of making her spend too much money when she posted an invitation to Giudice and Luis Ruelas’ wedding on her Instagram story.

During a recent appearance while speaking on a panel at Live! Casino & Hotel in Philadelphia, Giudice posted it half an hour later when her friend called to let her know about the singer’s social media blunder.

She recalls looking for Singer’s phone number on her phone, eventually calling a mutual friend and asking him to send her contact information so she could remove the post.

“I was like, ‘Ramona, take my invite off your story! Why would you do that?'” Giudice explained in a shared clip. A fan on Twitter. “I was like, ‘You’re on TV, I’m on TV, why would you do that? My fiancé has crazy f— king exes, are you kidding me?’

The posted invitation contains the password for her wedding website, which the invitees can use to log in and get all the necessary wedding information. Because Singer leaked it, all that information became available to the public.

After Singer posted the invite, Giudice had to send everyone a new invite with an updated password. Sending a second round of invitations is an additional cost, she said.

“The second invitation I sent was a rose box. I told everyone it was their favorite, so instead of bringing them home at the wedding, instead of bringing them home, she explained. It cost me extra money for postage and extra money for security. So, thank you, Ramona.”

Giudice was also asked if the reason Singer didn’t attend her wedding was because she wasn’t invited after the invitation was leaked. She claims that she just couldn’t make it to Singer and didn’t invite anyone from her wedding, admitting that she wasn’t all that upset about Singer not being there.

“Listen, whoever wants to be in my wedding is there, and whoever doesn’t want to be in my wedding is fine,” Giudice said. “I really felt the love. I mean, when you watch it on TV, you see there’s so much love … it’s beautiful.”

Giudice may also be referring to her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga, when she made this statement. An incident that occurred while filming the final episode of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” season 13 led to her family members famously deciding not to attend her wedding at the last minute, saying it would have been too embarrassing for them to be there.

Her brother, Joe, blamed Giudice, saying he always loved his sister, but based on everything she’d done to them, he didn’t feel wanted in marriage.

“Let’s go back to the reunion. She did this. It was all on her,” Joe explained on Melissa’s “On Display” podcast. “This is what she really wanted. She didn’t want you in marriage. She didn’t want any of my children in marriage. She didn’t want me.”

Giudice and Ruelas’ wedding will air Bravo.